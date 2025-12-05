Hyundai has announced Paddon as part of its 2026 line-up, and will join the Korean manufacturer at the season-opening Rally Monte Carlo.

It will mark the first time since 2018 that Paddon has competed for the factory Hyundai team.

The opportunity to join Hyundai comes after Ott Tanak announced his sudden retirement from WRC, leaving one of its seats vacant.

Thierry Neuville and Adrien Fourmaux will compete full-time for Hyundai. Paddon will compete part-time, sharing the team’s third entry with Danni Sordo and Esapekka Lappi.

“There’s a lot of emotion – a mix of excitement, anxiety and just wanting to get going,” said Paddon, who will reunite with co-driver John Kennard.

“That’s the best way to describe getting the call-up from Hyundai Motorsport to return to the World Rally Championship.

“It’s certainly not what we expected but we’ve never given up with all the programmes we’ve been doing over the last eight years all over the world.

Paddon made his last start in 2018 with Sebastian Marshall, finishing second in the season-ending Rally Australia.

Paddon tried to return to the WRC in 2019 with Ford M-Sport at Rally Finland, but failed to make the start after crashing in the pre-event test.

A second attempt at Rally Australia was over before it began due to bushfires that ravaged New South Wales.

Since then, Paddon has plied his trade in the FIA European Rally Championship, his home New Zealand Rally Championship, and Australian Rally Championship — winning them all.

“It’s massive,” said Paddon of his return.

“A pinch yourself moment to think that eight years after we were last in the WRC, we’re going back. That’s pretty unheard of.

“So many people believed in us for so many years. Of course, we’re going to take this opportunity with both hands and do the best job we can and see what we can make of it.’

Paddon thanked his supporters, many of whom have travelled with the rally driver around the glob.

“It’s great to continue this partnership with John and it’s also great to see our loyalty to the Hyundai brand, which started 12 years ago, has helped create this opportunity,” said Paddon.

“I’m hugely thankful to so many people to make this happen.

“Obviously there’s a lot of work to do in a short space of time as we head into rallies that we don’t have so much experience of and not necessarily rallies that you’d call favourites but we’ll take the opportunities we’re being given make the most of it.”