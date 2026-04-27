The 54-year-old, competing alongside co-driver Jasper Vermeulen, lost control during the Loyers special stage of the Rallye de Wallonie, with his Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 leaving the road and hitting a tree before rolling over.

Images from the scene showed extensive damage to the car, which was left overturned, but both Verstappen and Vermeulen escaped without injury.

Verstappen had been running strongly prior to the incident, sitting third overall heading into Sunday after mounting an aggressive recovery through the field.

His rally had started on the back foot after a time penalty dropped him down the order, while he also carried damage from an earlier stage.

However, a series of strong stage performances lifted him back into contention by the end of Saturday.

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La sortie de Jos Verstappen au rallye de Wallonie en Belgique. Équipage OK ! pic.twitter.com/DZPziSm8Og — Rallye Sport (@RallyeSport) April 27, 2026

The reigning Belgian national rally champion had been competing without his regular co-driver Renaud Jamoul, who was sidelined following ankle surgery, with Vermeulen stepping in for the Belgian event.

Despite the unfamiliar pairing, Verstappen had made significant progress before his rally came to an abrupt end in the opening stages of Sunday.

Following the crash, Verstappen confirmed both he and his co-driver were unharmed, simply stating he was “all good.”

Organisers described the incident as a “violent” crash, with sufficient damage to the car forcing immediate retirement from the event.

The Rallye de Wallonie is one of Belgium’s most demanding asphalt rallies, featuring high-speed sections and tight, technical routes run on closed public roads.

Verstappen had entered the event as defending winner, having claimed victory in 2025 alongside Jamoul.

Belgian pair Adrian Fernemont and Martin Lefevre went on to win the 2026 edition of the event.