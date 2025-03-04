Rust and Stubbs, both well known in motorsport broadcast circles, will share the host role with each doing three rounds.

They will be joined by a familiar face in former ARC star Dean Herridge who has become a mainstay of local rally coverage in recent years.

Herridge will provide expert commentary alongside reporters Jacqui Scheiwe and Taylor Marlene, who will alternate at events.

Specifics of the ARC broadcast are yet to be revealed, however there will be a minimum of four stages live streamed at each event.

Full details will be outlined before the opening round of the season in Canberra on March 21-23.

Rust, who hosted the ARC coverage last year, hinted at live stage calls alongside Herridge.

“Reconnecting with the sport in 2024 brought back so many great memories and restarted some fantastic friendships I have in Service Park,” Rust said.

“Over time I’ve tended to report on the action with a little commentary on Rally Australia and the ARC here and there.

“When we trialled a stage call in Tassie last year it worked so well between Deano and I. The rapport we have was instant.

“Collectively the coverage and what [series bosses] Adrian [and] Jill [Coppin] and the team are doing for the series will be a fantastic step forward for the sport.”

Stubbs, meanwhile, says he’s excited for his first taste of broadcasting rallying.

“These are some of the bravest and most skilled athletes in motorsport and after watching from afar, I can’t wait to finally be part of the team showcasing that excitement to the fans,” he said.

“I grew up in an era when Neal Bates and Coral Taylor were household names, so to see what Coral and the next generation of Bates boys are achieving is incredible but the competition just gets better and better so they won’t have it all their own way in 2025.

“Rally is raw and risky but rewards the combination that can execute on the day and with such a range of conditions on offer throughout the season, expect the unexpected.

“It’s a great broadcast line-up that’s been assembled with some very experienced hands along with some fresh and energetic faces ready to get their hands dirty sharing the stories from each event.”