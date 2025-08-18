We’ve seen plenty of XY GTs hitting the track over the years whether it be Allan Moffat’s legendary HO dominating Australian motorsport in the early 1970s, or one of the numerous variants and spin-offs still cutting fast laps in historic racing series today.

But have you ever seen a Ford Falcon XY GT rally car? You have now.

Not only was this 1971 XY GT prepped for gravel decades ago by Mark Taylor it’s still capable of hitting forest roads in spectacular style at the hands of his daughter, Australian rally champion Molly Taylor.

This unique classic Ford was regularly rallied in the 1990s and became well known on forest roads around Australia but was eventually mothballed.

But with the help of Supercheap Auto, the MaD Garage brought the XY rally out of retirement to feature in the 2025 Best Performing Oils commercial.

And for its shakedown, the MaD Garage got exclusive access to the Black Rock Motor Resort before the 5.4km gravel circuit is transformed into asphalt later this year for a dirt lap like you’ve never seen before – and come next year – won’t be possible ever again.

Sit back and enjoy this one-off event as the sound of a screaming Cleveland 351 echoes through native gum forest with plenty of sideways action and flying gravel.