The Tickford driver jetted off to England fresh off the back of a solid showing on the streets of Townsville last weekend where he finished fifth in both races.

Upon arrival Randle swiftly set about getting some coaching from renowned race driver trainer Wilson, with whom he has worked a number of times in the past.

The trip also includes the wedding of close friend and IMSA racer Jack Aitken.

“It's fantastic being back in the UK,” said former British F3 race winner Randle.

“It's always awesome seeing Rob Wilson. Bit of a tight turnaround after Townsville, I was straight on the plane Monday morning, but it is definitely worth it.

“I've got a few really cool things planned while I'm over in the UK and thankfully Rob was able to fit me in for a couple of days for some driver training.

“It's great to get my mind thinking about what I can do in the cockpit with my inputs and the rate at which I move my body and how that influences the car and the weight transfer.

“Obviously set-up is super crucial in Supercars but there's always something that I can be doing better too, and that's where it's great to see Rob and spend a couple days with him so we can work on fine tuning my inputs.

“We just use a front-wheel-drive Ford Puma, nothing special at all but the beauty is you can really feel it when you get it right and shows on the stopwatch. Rob is still super old school and uses an old Nokia and a stopwatch!

“Looking forward to a few more fun things over here with a good friend's wedding and some exciting things with Castrol, then back home for SMP next week!”