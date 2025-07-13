Not only did the Team Motion Racing Isuzu D-MAX pilot win the round, he also further enhanced his points lead in a bid for back-to-back series titles.

He won both races at the NTI Townsville 500 ahead of Cameron Crick (D-MAX) and David Sieders with the pair second and third for the round.

Crick was first across the line in Race 2 on Saturday but penalised for early contact and relegated to 10th. Later that penalty was rescinded and he was given the victory and pole position for Race 3.

However, it was Marjoram who won the drag to Turn 2 and led throughout. Crick chased him to the flag while Sieders maintained third for the entirety.

Aaron Borg (D-MAX) was fourth ahead of Zak Best (Ford Ranger) until contact at Turn 8 just after mid distance. Borg spun while Best continued and crossed the finish line fourth before a 15-second penalty pushed him back to ninth.

As a result of the Best penalty, Adrian Cotterill (Holden Colorado) picked up fourth place ahead Anthony Jewell (Mitsubishi Triton) in just his second weekend in the category, Jason Norris (Toyota Hilux) and Jimmy Vernon (Triton).

Points leader before Townsville, Cody Brewczynski (Hilux) started 10th after a Race 2 DNF. He charged to sixth from the start but spun at Turn 2 on the second. He was 16th at the end of the lap before a great recovery to eighth.

Marjoram replicated his Race 3 performance in the fourth and final race. He won by 1.6s over Crick who had to again see off the early challenge from Sieders. Cottrell was next, just in front of Best while Borg came from 12th finish sixth.

Jewell was next ahead of Brewczynski while Norris crossed the line ninth before a 5.0s penalty (for a start line breach) pushed him back to 12th behind Rossi Johnson (Colorado), Paul Morris (Ranger) and Vernon.

Round 5 of Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes will be at Mt Panorama on October 9-12.