Harvey carried the #1 on his Ford Falcon AU to Shell V-Power Motorsport Park at The Bend and went back to back in Saloon Cars. Meanwhile Kinsella reclaimed the Formula Vee title after four previously and second last year.

Saloon Car Nationals

After four lead up heat races, Harvey started the 13-lap final on the 4.9 kilometre from fourth on the grid, progressed to second, dropped to sixth before he took the lead on the 11th lap.

He won by 2.5 seconds over fellow West Australian and #225 Falcon pilot Jackson Callo while Shawn Jamieson was third in his #15 Holden Commodore VY.

The hard luck story belonged to Scott Dornan. In his #23 Commodore, he won three heats and dominated the final which he led from the outset. The lead was 6.7 seconds after 10 laps when he was sidelined with a broken gearbox.

Behind Jamieson who was the other heat winner, Joel Heinrich (#16) didn’t have the pace of his top three heat finishes and placed fourth ahead of fellow Ford drivers Deegan Preen (#38) and Wayne King (#25). Jacob Currie (#31 Commodore), Scott Goding (#18 Falcon), Mark Rosser (#146 Commodore) and Daniel Johnson (#35 Falcon) completed the top 10.

Action Line Marking backed the category and provided $5000, $2500 and $1000 prizemoney to the top three. There was also cash for the Trophy (older cars) class which was won by Adam Koberstein (#51 Commodore VP) and to the Pensioners class which went to Rick Gill (#81 Falcon).

Formula Vee Nationals

In a field of 40, it was always between NSW’s Kinsella (#35 Jacer) and 2024 title winner Daniel Reynolds (#78 Checkmate) from the ACT as to who would be this year’s winner.

There were three heats scheduled to earn points that would determine the grid for the final. Kinsella won Heat 1 from Reynolds after several lead changes while Porter was close behind in third. In a similar vein Heat 2 also had lead changes. Reynolds took the win as Curtis Porter (#67 Sabre) split them on the last lap.

Heat 3 became null and void after a rollover for the #26 Alex Beswick Sabre, a red flag, a heavy downpour that caused several spinners and a second red flag.

In the final Reynolds led initially before he and Kinsella exchanged the lead several times through the eight laps. Kinsella took the lead at Turn 1 on the eighth and final lap and was able to resist Reynolds’ challenges to the flag.

Fifth early, Porter was able to take third ahead of Simon Pace (#50 Checkmate) who passed Alex Macdonald (#50 Jacer) on the final lap. They were chassed to the line by Andre Curtin (#32 Sabre) and Gary Ogden (#71 Corsica). The 1200 class went to Matthew Pearce (#37 Jacer) ahead of Stephen Butcher (#13 Stinger) and Matt Bialek (#64 Elfin NG).