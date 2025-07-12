On the support card to the NTI Townsville 500, Santalucia grabbed the lead at the outset and led throughout the 17-lap race. Second place went to DNA Autosport’s Ryan Casha with New Zealander Tom Bewley third in the Team Porsche NZ/Earl Bamber Motorsport entry.

It was an early start for the second tier Porsche series with qualifying at 7:35am. McElrea Racing’s Lochie Bloxsom gave it his all and snared pole position ahead of Santalucia, Tyler Greenbury, Kiwi Will Exton, Casha, Bewley and James Lodge who is also competing in the GR Cup this weekend.

From the start, Santalucia executed the best and led Bloxsom to Turn 1. Greenbury had third until passed by Casha at Turn 3. Then followed Exton ahead of Bewley, Kamal Mrad, Marcos Flack and NZ’s Hunter Robb.

On the second lap Greenbury glanced the Turn 3 wall and retired at the end of the lap. Four laps later Casha took second off Bloxsom who then lost out to Exton and Bewley a lap later. Bewley picked up third when Exton retired his TekworkX Motorsport entry with front suspension damage.

Behind Bloxsom, Flack was fifth in front of Lodge, Mrad, Robb, the Class B entry of McElrea’s Daniel Quimby as Lincoln Evans completed the top 10.

Behind the Pros (and lone Class B) drivers, there was a tight tussle for AM honours. Lachlan Harburg had qualified fastest before he was passed by Jacque Jarjo on Lap 2 and then spun at Turn 2 six laps later.

From there Jarjo was hounded by Ramu Farrell until Lap 14. Farrell made a move at Turn 7 but spun which left Jarjo to take the class ahead of Andrew Georgiadis and Eric Constantinidis while Farrell recovered for fourth and 15th outright.

The 45-minute Race 2 is scheduled for 8:30am on Sunday with Race 3 at 12:55pm AEST.