The final race of Round 3 at Hidden Valley was another that had drama at the start. Mark Bailey (Chev Camaro) had contact Domain Ramsay which caused Ramsay’s Camaro to spin into the path of the John Holinger Mustang. Jordan Boys who had been involved in crashes in the previous two races, spun his Mustang to avoid contact and was able to resume.

Shortly after at Turn 3, Tim Blanchard was bumped into Des Collier who left the track and slammed the inside wall. Collier was able to climb from the Mustang which took the major hit on the driver’s side, was taken for medical assessment.

After five laps behind the safety car Moffat (GRM Ford Mustang) who led from the start, continued ahead of Herne, Tim Slade (The Racing Academy Mustang), Hazelwood (TFH Racing Mustang) and Nash Morris (Norwell Motorplex Mustang).

While Moffat fended off Herne, Hazelwood passed Slade and worked over Herne until he made the pass with two laps to go. Moffat won by less than a second over Hazelwood with a 0.3 advantage back to Herne.

Morris passed Slade to finish fourth while they were followed by Mustang drivers Adam Garwood and Ben Bargwanna. Elliot Barbour (Camaro) was eighth in front of the Mustangs driven by Josh Thomas, Jack Smith, Lachlan Evennett and Jackson Rice.

Jordan Cox was seventh, lost a spot to Aaron Love and was then black flagged for loose bodywork. On the last lap until Love spun the Marcos Ambrose Motorsport Camaro driver at the final corner and recovered for 13th.

Reigning title holder Hazelwood retains the series lead over Herne ahead of the next round which will be held at Race Winton on August 22-24.