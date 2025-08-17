With the starting driver to be determined, the Alice Buckley/Tim Slade Chev Camaro will start on pole with the Lachlan Evennett/James Golding Ford Mustang alongside.

With the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series, Round 4 of the TFH Hire TA2 Muscle Car Series presented by Maritimo on Sunday is in the second series of sprint races and the endurance race. The points combination of all previous races (including the Saturday sprints and enduro) will determine the grid for the finale.

The first of two sprint races featured Driver 2s. Golding had pole ahead of Slade, Brody Kostecki, Herne, Declan Fraser, Todd Hazelwood, Tyler Cheney, Aaron Seton, Scott Andriske and Nash Morris.

From the rolling start it was Golding who led but the Mustang was wide through Turn 1 and a subsequent clash with Hazelwood’s Mustang which tore a guard off, relegated Golding to seventh.

In the meantime Slade had the lead until Turn 5 in his Chev Camaro where Herne (Camaro) went around the outside to take the lead. Over the ensuing laps Herne consolidated the win ahead of Slade by 3.2 seconds. Kostecki was third and held off Hazelwood until the fifth of the 14 laps when he was able to get by.

Meanwhile there were some big movers in the field. Jordan Cox went from 21st to seventh but retired the Mustang when he lost power from a wayward under dash wire. Nash Morris started two spots further back and charged his way to fourth, passing Kostecki on the penultimate lap.

Sixth place went to Cheney after a late move on Fraser while Golding was next. There was a three-way battle behind where Elliot Barbour edged out Seton and George Miedecke. Then followed Ryan Casha, Craig Lowndes, Blake Tracey, Josh Haynes and Andriske.

Buckley won the start of the Driver 1 second race to lead Evennett, Jarrod Hughes, Clay Richards, Ben Gomersall, Diesel Thomas, Paul Morris and Tom Davies the first time around.

On the second lap, Evennett went for the lead and pulled off an around-the-outside move at Turn 5 go ahead. He was able to gap the two Chevrolet Racing Camaros and Richards over the following laps.

Richards overshot at Turn 3 which dropped him seventh and then Hughes passed Buckley to finish second, 4.8 seconds behind the race winner.

Richards recovered one spot at the expense of Morris while Hayden Jackson and Brandon Maddon were close behind and ahead of Davies, Brock Paine and Lee Stibbs. Non finishers included Josh Webster whose Mustang had an engine misfire, Tim Blanchard with power steering failure and Conner Roberts stopped off track.

The second two-driver race of the weekend is scheduled to start at 3:55pm and will conclude the fourth round of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series.