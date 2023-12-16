The 22-year-old spent the most recent season at Dale Coyne Racing but has now replaced fellow 2023 rookie Benjamin Pedersen at the Foyt squad.

He will drive the #41 entry, previously the #55 entry in the hands of Pedersen, which is based out of the team’s Indianapolis race shop.

“I’m truly honoured to pilot the #41 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet for the ‘24 season,” said Robb.

“This is a dream come true to be driving for the legendary AJ Foyt and his team under the leadership of Larry Foyt.

“It provides an opportunity for me to implement past lessons and carry momentum forward in my sophomore season as we enter a very competitive field of teams and drivers.

“Building together upon our successes, I am excited for the season ahead.”

Team President Larry Foyt said, “I’m looking forward to working with Sting Ray.

“I have to admit, his name caught my eye when he was in the junior formulas, so I watched his rise through IndyCar’s ladder system where he did really well.

“I believe he is a great addition to our programme and will showcase everything he learned in his rookie campaign in the NTT IndyCar Series.”

There is no word yet on who will fill the Texas-based #14 entry of the Foyt team, which now has a technical alliance with Team Penske, after Santino Ferrucci drove that car in 2023.

There is also uncertainty about Pedersen’s future, given 2023 was the first season of a contract announced as one which “spans multiple seasons.”

Robb won the 2020 Indy Pro 2000 Championship and was runner-up in Indy NXT (Indy Lights) in 2022, before finishing 23rd in his rookie IndyCar season.

The two Honda-powered DCR cars are the only other full-time entries with as yet unconfirmed drivers for the 2024 campaign.