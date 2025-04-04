The 22-year-old is one of three debutants selected by the Eagles ahead of this weekend’s clash with Greater Western Sydney.

Brock has previously played for Peel Thunder in the WAFL and the Gold Coast Suns in the VFL before joining West Coast last November during the Supplemental Selection Period.

He was handed a rookie contract in February and will now make his debut in the senior team.

“It feels amazing, it’s obviously been a big journey to get here, but I just can’t wait to play,” Brock said.

“Coming through as an SSP was a bit of a hurdle, but I worked hard, and everyone made me feel like I was part of the team as soon as I arrived.

“I haven’t had a chance to call anyone yet but it will be my mum, she’s been my biggest supporter my whole life and I can’t wait to give her news.”

Brock is son of Peter Brock’s brother Phil, a five-time Bathurst 1000 starter in his own right.