The bikes were on the support program at the Ipswich Super 440. Their first race was cancelled due to the circuit conditions with oil at Turn 6 on a wet track.

The four-time and reigning champion Waters won the start of the first Sunday race aboard his McMartin Racing Ducati V4R. Meanwhile Jones on the Yamaha Racing Team Yamaha YZF-R1 was initially second but third at the end of Lap 1, behind a fast-starting Harrison Voight (McMartin Ducati).

Voight was forced to pit when he lost power due to an electronic sensor issue. This left Jones to chase down Waters, but he ran wide at Turn 3 on the seventh (of 15) lap and Glenn Allerton (Ducati) was able to get ahead for on circuit.

Jones then chased down Waters, took the lead on Lap 12 and took the win. After Jones passed Allerton, the latter fell to Broc Pearson (Ducati) to finish fourth ahead of a host of Yamahas. Ant West was fifth ahead of Cameron Dunker, Jon Nahlous, Max Stauffer, John Lytras and Jack Favelle.

Waters also won the start of the next race while Jones languished in fourth behind Allerton and Pearson at the end of the first lap. It took Jones two laps to get to second, but he couldn’t catch Waters who won by 1.0s.

Allerton picked up third when Voight tried to go under Pearson at Turn 6 and sent both crashing out. West placed fourth ahead of Dunker, Nahlous, Stauffer, Favelle and Arthur Sissis (Yamaha).

The next round of Australian Superbikes will be at Phillip Island on September 6-7.