The category announced its calendar in late October, which confirmed it will again be split into a Sprint Cup, Enduro Cup and three-round Finals Series.

The Super440 race format debuted this year – with two 120km races on Saturday and one 200km race on Sunday – returns for Taupō, Christchurch, Tasmania, Perth and Ipswich.

Sydney and Townsville continue with a 500km format featuring a 100km race on Friday and 200km races on both Saturday and Sunday. This will also be adopted for Darwin.

Albert Park meanwhile retains its four-race format.

At the conclusion of the Sprint Cup, the driver atop the championship standings will be crowned Sprint Cup winner and gain automatic entry into the Finals Series.

An automatic ticket is also on offer for the winner of the two-event Enduro Cup, featuring The Bend 500 and Bathurst 1000.

The Finals Series will again start with 10 drivers and eliminate three from contention after both the Gold Coast 500 and Sandown 500, leaving four contenders for the Adelaide Grand Final.

The 2x250km race formats for the Finals rounds, plus a 100km Friday race in Adelaide, are unchanged.

Supercars CEO James Warburton hailed the success of this year’s inaugural Finals Series.

“The drama and excitement we have witnessed in 2025 has set a new benchmark for the Repco Supercars Championship, and 2026 will take that to another level,” said Warburton.

“With an expanded calendar, the first-ever New Zealand doubleheader, and our debut on the South Island in Christchurch, fans can expect world-class, door-to-door racing at every turn.

“We are also looking forward to welcoming the Toyota GR Supra to the grid, adding another layer of intrigue to an already fiercely contested grid.

“We are committed to delivering a Championship that keeps fans on the edge of their seats from Sydney in February to the Adelaide Grand Final in December.”