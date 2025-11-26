The South Australian company has returned to Supercars for the first time since 2022, when the brand backed Macauley Jones at The Bend. Previously, the TRG backed Todd Hazelwood at The Bend in 2021.

Fullwood’s future in Supercars is unclear, with the Darwin-born driver yet to be announced as a co-driver.

Reflecting on the season, the 27-year-old said it was a “bittersweet” conclusion to his tenure amid an uptick in results at the Sandown 500, where he scored two top 10 finishes.

“For us, it’s all about finishing the year strong,” said Fullwood.

“We had momentum at Sandown and I fully believe we can build on that at Adelaide.

“It’s a bit bittersweet to have that kind of upswing at this time of the year, but it is what it is.

“I want to thank Phil [Keed, Race Engineer], Jason [Bonney, Data Engineer], Harry [Ryan, #1 Mechanic] and Thomas [Cameron, #2 mechanic] for everything over the last few years.

“They’re a great crew and we’ve had some fun together.”

Eponymous team owner Brad Jones hailed Fullwood’s time with the team, which spanned four seasons.

After two years with Walkinshaw Andretti United, Fullwood joined Brad Jones Racing in 2022.

He will have three more opportunities to improve on his Supercars record, which includes three podium finishes.

“This is our last round with Bryce and It’s not easy saying goodbye to him as a full-time driver,” said Jones.

“He has been an important contributor to BJR over the last few years and he’s a good friend. He’s always up for a chat

“I hope we can give him the results he deserves in his last round and a fitting send-off.”

The BP Adelaide Grand Final takes place on November 27-30.