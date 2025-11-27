The Triple Eight Race Engineering driver suffered a steering failure entering Turn 13, which spat him into an adjacent concrete wall, unprotected by tyres.

Speaking on the Fox Sports broadcast, Walls said he was “probably pulling out” of the weekend. Speedcafe has since confirmed Walls’ withdrawal.

It’s a cruel end to Walls’ maiden Super2 Series campaign, having been the top rookie and best-placed Holden driver in fifth overall.

“Something failed in the front end of the car going into Turn 13 and I was pretty much a passenger from the turn-in point,” said Walls on the Fox Sports broadcast.

“Pretty unfortunate. We’re probably pulling out for the rest of the weekend.

“Super disappointing to end the weekend like this, but I’ll be supporting [Ben Gomersall] and hopefully he secures the rookie championship.

“All fine on my end,” he said of his health. “It’s just upsetting really.”

He’ll join the Repco Supercars Championship with Triple Eight Race Engineering in 2026 driving a SCT Logistics-backed Ford Mustang.

“As long as I have a bit of good luck, I’ll be pretty happy,” said Walls of next season.