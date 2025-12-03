Although the statement does not directly address Ryan Wood, it comes less than 24 hours after Chaz Mostert took to social media to defend his Walkinshaw Andretti United teammate.

Wood was involved in an opening lap crash with Broc Feeney at the Adelaide Grand Final for which he was given a 15-second penalty.

Mostert said Wood and Walkinshaw Andretti United had received “negative comments and messages” that went “too far” and needed to be called out.

The Supercars champion and two-time Bathurst 1000 winner has been a vocal advocate against online abuse via his #NoSocialHate campaign.

“Two young titans went at it on Sunday, one was trying to win a race and one a championship,” Mostert wrote of Feeney and Wood respectively.

“At the end of the day, the outcome was going to be the same and not because of what happened at the start.

“Both the guys and the teams are getting negative comments and messages but people are especially taking it way too far against my red hot young teammate and it is so disappointing to see.

“Really makes me mad and sad to see there has been little to no progress in the Supercars Championship and the media that rely on the drivers when it comes to protecting us over the years.

“What happens on track is between us and the teams, not you in the comments. You’re welcome to have your own opinion but have some respect, even think about if that was your kid.

“Seriously Supercars get it together people are going too far. Let’s ban [these] people from our sport. It’s not good enough.”

On Wednesday, Supercars issued a statement condemning the actions of some individuals.

“We love our fans and know you’re the most passionate of any sport,” said Warburton.

“We love what the stars of our sport do for our supporters on and off the track. No sporting fans have better access to their heroes.

“Our new Finals series has just stirred emotions and opinions like never before. As with all codes this is what sport is all about.

“But no matter what happens, there’s never any place for personal abuse. It can’t be tolerated and must be called out.

“It doesn’t belong in any part of society, and it definitely doesn’t belong in Supercars.

“We are committed to advancing our efforts to stamp it out on our platforms, alongside the drivers and teams that make our incredible sport.”