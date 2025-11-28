It was just the second pole position of the season for the Tickford Autosport driver, whose only other top time in qualifying came at Symmons Plains.
There was plenty of trauma early in the 25-minute session. Kelly Racing’s Cameron McLeod explored the run-off at Turn 4 in the #92 Mustang and was followed by Campbell Logan in his Walkinshaw Andretti United #2 Commodore moments later.
Bailey Sweeney pushed the limits of his #33 Blanchard Racing Team Mustang at the final turn and bowled a wide before going on to qualify 14th.
Jobe Stewart was 12th when he slapped the wall at Turn 8 and bent the steering on his #99 Image Racing Commodore, ending his session in the pits early. Ultimately, he qualified 17th.
After the first green tyre run, Gray was quickest ahead of Tickford Autosport teammate Reuben Goodall, Brad Jones Racing’s Brad Vaughan, Kelly Racing’s Cameron McLeod, and Zach Bates in the leading Eggleston Motorsport entry.
Gray briefly dropped down to fourth as those behind him improved, but he duly responded with a 1:19.8109s – the time that ultimately earned him pole position.
Vaughan was among those to improve to second, 0.1053s adrift. That dropped Goodall to third and Bates to fourth.
McLeod’s hopes of pole position were dashed when the right front shock failed on his car, confining him to fifth.
The top 10 was rounded out by Ben Gomersall, Lochie Dalton, Nash Morris, Jordyn Sinni, and Cody Gillis.
NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Jesse Love was 19th.
Results: Dunlop Super2 Series BP Adelaide Grand Final, Qualifying Race 1
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|55
|Rylan Gray
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:19.8109
|2
|80
|Brad Vaughan
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:19.9162
|0.1053
|0.1053
|3
|5
|Reuben Goodall
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:19.9277
|0.1168
|0.0115
|4
|1
|Zach Bates
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:20.0192
|0.2083
|0.0915
|5
|92
|Cameron McLeod
|Kelly Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.0342
|0.2233
|0.0150
|6
|35
|Ben Gomersall
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:20.1068
|0.2959
|0.0726
|7
|6
|Lochie Dalton
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.2904
|0.4795
|0.1836
|8
|222
|Nash Morris
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.3249
|0.514
|0.0345
|9
|54
|Jordyn Sinni
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:20.3655
|0.5546
|0.0406
|10
|9
|Cody Gillis
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:20.3800
|0.5691
|0.0145
|11
|118
|Jarrod Hughes
|Image Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:20.4464
|0.6355
|0.0664
|12
|36
|Cody Burcher
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:20.4865
|0.6756
|0.0401
|13
|53
|Max Geoghegan
|Kelly Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:20.5951
|0.7842
|0.1086
|14
|33
|Bailey Sweeny
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.6335
|0.8226
|0.0384
|15
|2
|Campbell Logan
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:20.6458
|0.8349
|0.0123
|16
|25
|Matt Hillyer
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:20.6716
|0.8607
|0.0258
|17
|99
|Jobe Stewart
|Image Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:20.6849
|0.8740
|0.0133
|18
|38
|Elliott Cleary
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:20.7837
|0.9728
|0.0988
|19
|57
|Jesse Love
|Image Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:20.9133
|1.1024
|0.1296
|20
|88
|Bradi Owen
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:20.9810
|1.1701
|0.0677
|21
|28
|Ayrton Hodson
|Anderson Motorsport
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:21.3640
|1.5531
|0.3830
|22
|17
|Ryan Tomsett
|Anderson Motorsport
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:21.6153
|1.8044
|0.2513
