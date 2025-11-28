It was just the second pole position of the season for the Tickford Autosport driver, whose only other top time in qualifying came at Symmons Plains.

There was plenty of trauma early in the 25-minute session. Kelly Racing’s Cameron McLeod explored the run-off at Turn 4 in the #92 Mustang and was followed by Campbell Logan in his Walkinshaw Andretti United #2 Commodore moments later.

Bailey Sweeney pushed the limits of his #33 Blanchard Racing Team Mustang at the final turn and bowled a wide before going on to qualify 14th.

Jobe Stewart was 12th when he slapped the wall at Turn 8 and bent the steering on his #99 Image Racing Commodore, ending his session in the pits early. Ultimately, he qualified 17th.

After the first green tyre run, Gray was quickest ahead of Tickford Autosport teammate Reuben Goodall, Brad Jones Racing’s Brad Vaughan, Kelly Racing’s Cameron McLeod, and Zach Bates in the leading Eggleston Motorsport entry.

Gray briefly dropped down to fourth as those behind him improved, but he duly responded with a 1:19.8109s – the time that ultimately earned him pole position.

Vaughan was among those to improve to second, 0.1053s adrift. That dropped Goodall to third and Bates to fourth.

McLeod’s hopes of pole position were dashed when the right front shock failed on his car, confining him to fifth.

The top 10 was rounded out by Ben Gomersall, Lochie Dalton, Nash Morris, Jordyn Sinni, and Cody Gillis.

NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Jesse Love was 19th.

Results: Dunlop Super2 Series BP Adelaide Grand Final, Qualifying Race 1