The session was incident-free, although there were plenty of lost wing mirrors, damaged front splitters, and wounds as drivers pushed the limits.
Vaughan improved the Practice 1 benchmark by eight tenths of a second, clocking a 1:20.1281s in the #80 Holden ZB Commodore.
Cameron McLeod was second in the #92 Kelly Racing Ford Mustang while Lochie Dalton backed up his Practice 1 performance with the third fastest time in Practice 2.
Jackson Walls did not participate in Practice 2 after his car was withdrawn due to damage suffered in the opening minutes of Practice 1.
Jesse Love rounded out the 22-car field, improving on his Practice 1 time of a 1:24.3140s to a 1:21.8925s.
The #57 Image Racing Holden ZB Commodore wound up 1.7644s behind Vaughan’s best time, and 0.2530s away from 21st-placed Ayrton Hodgson.
The Dunlop Super2 Series continues at the BP Adelaide Grand Final on Friday with Qualifying for Race 1 at 9:55am ACDT and Qualifying for Race 2 at 2:50pm ACDT.
Results: Dunlop Super2 Series BP Adelaide Grand Final, Practice 2
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|80
|Brad Vaughan
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:20.1281
|2
|92
|Cameron McLeod
|Kelly Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.1992
|0.0711
|0.0711
|3
|6
|Lochie Dalton
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.3223
|0.1942
|0.1231
|4
|1
|Zach Bates
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:20.3239
|0.1958
|0.0016
|5
|55
|Rylan Gray
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.3268
|0.1987
|0.0029
|6
|36
|Cody Burcher
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:20.3310
|0.2029
|0.0042
|7
|222
|Nash Morris
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.3328
|0.2047
|0.0018
|8
|5
|Reuben Goodall
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:20.5071
|0.3790
|0.1743
|9
|99
|Jobe Stewart
|Image Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:20.5869
|0.4588
|0.0798
|10
|54
|Jordyn Sinni
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:20.6068
|0.4787
|0.0199
|11
|118
|Jarrod Hughes
|Image Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:20.8189
|0.6908
|0.2121
|12
|35
|Ben Gomersall
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:20.8333
|0.7052
|0.0144
|13
|9
|Cody Gillis
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:20.8795
|0.7514
|0.0462
|14
|25
|Matt Hillyer
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:20.8879
|0.7598
|0.0084
|15
|38
|Elliott Cleary
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:20.9866
|0.8585
|0.0987
|16
|53
|Max Geoghegan
|Kelly Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:21.0661
|0.9380
|0.0795
|17
|2
|Campbell Logan
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:21.0698
|0.9417
|0.0037
|18
|33
|Bailey Sweeny
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:21.1510
|1.0229
|0.0812
|19
|17
|Ryan Tomsett
|Anderson Motorsport
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:21.1796
|1.0515
|0.0286
|20
|88
|Bradi Owen
|Eggleston Motorsport
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:21.4010
|1.2729
|0.2214
|21
|28
|Ayrton Hodson
|Anderson Motorsport
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:21.6395
|1.5114
|0.2385
|22
|57
|Jesse Love
|Image Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|1:21.8925
|1.7644
|0.2530
