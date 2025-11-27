The session was incident-free, although there were plenty of lost wing mirrors, damaged front splitters, and wounds as drivers pushed the limits.

Vaughan improved the Practice 1 benchmark by eight tenths of a second, clocking a 1:20.1281s in the #80 Holden ZB Commodore.

Cameron McLeod was second in the #92 Kelly Racing Ford Mustang while Lochie Dalton backed up his Practice 1 performance with the third fastest time in Practice 2.

Jackson Walls did not participate in Practice 2 after his car was withdrawn due to damage suffered in the opening minutes of Practice 1.

Jesse Love rounded out the 22-car field, improving on his Practice 1 time of a 1:24.3140s to a 1:21.8925s.

The #57 Image Racing Holden ZB Commodore wound up 1.7644s behind Vaughan’s best time, and 0.2530s away from 21st-placed Ayrton Hodgson.

The Dunlop Super2 Series continues at the BP Adelaide Grand Final on Friday with Qualifying for Race 1 at 9:55am ACDT and Qualifying for Race 2 at 2:50pm ACDT.

Results: Dunlop Super2 Series BP Adelaide Grand Final, Practice 2