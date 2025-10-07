This year’s Bathurst 1000 will be broadcast live on 7 and its online service 7plus Sport as well as Foxtel on Fox Sports 506.

However, Kayo Sports subscribers will get exclusive access to a range of cameras – including the Gazoo Dipper, a live timing channel, heli-cam, and two onboard feeds.

Live coverage of the Bathurst 1000 for Fox Sports and Kayo Sports will begin on Wednesday with the annual street party from 5:30pm AEDT. The street party will kick off with ‘Track to Town’ followed by the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge.

Fox Sports and Kayo Sports will begin its coverage on Thursday and Friday at 7:45am AEDT. Saturday’s coverage will begin at 8:25am AEDT with Sunday’s race coverage beginning at 7:00am AEDT. The Bathurst 1000 race start at 11:45am AEDT.

The Supercars broadcast is being put together by Gravity Media.

More than 175 cameras will be used at the Bathurst 1000, connected by 52 kilometres of cable.

The production crew features more than 250 staff to capture the Great Race.

Gravity Media will have 10 production trucks, including four high definition outside broadcast (OBS) trucks driving the overall television production.

“What makes the Bathurst 1000 unique is not just the race itself, but the way we bring it to life for audiences,” said Nathan Prendergast, head of broadcast at Supercars.

“With more than 175 cameras, state-of-the-art broadcast trucks and a world-class production crew, we can tell the story of every lap, every pit stop and every moment that matters.”

Ben Madgwick, sales director at Gravity Media in Australia, added: “As Australia’s largest and most complex broadcast production, the Repco Bathurst 1000 continues to inspire us to innovate and elevate what’s possible in live sports coverage.

“Partnering with Supercars, Gravity Media is proud to deliver a broadcast that matches the scale and intensity of the event itself.”

Kayo Sports/Fox Sports on air timings

Thursday, October 9 – 7:25am AEDT

Friday, October 10 – 7:25am AEDT

Saturday, October 11 – 8:25am AEDT

Sunday, October 12 – 7:00am AEDT