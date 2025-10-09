Supercars recently conducted a series of dyno tests as part of a study into the impact of barometric pressure on the Ford and GM engines.

Championship officials planned to meet with homologation teams Dick Johnson Racing (Ford) and Team 18 (GM) this afternoon to dissect the results.

However, Supercars has confirmed the meeting did not take place as planned, with an inability to align schedules blamed as the cause.

The somewhat curious delay prolongs uncertainty over whether any changes to the engine specifications will be enacted for the Great Race.

It’s believed that both Ford and GM representatives must agree to any proposed changes during the season.

That has occurred twice already this year, with GM’s HT signing off on engine changes based on a temperature study in May and a raft of aerodynamic tweaks ahead of The Bend last month.

However, the chances of unanimous agreement on the eve of the year’s biggest race appears remote.

The same process played out over proposed Ford aerodynamic changes on the eve of the 2023 Bathurst 1000, which ended in a stalemate.

Team bosses from GM teams Triple Eight and Brad Jones Racing are already on record stating they are against changes taking place.