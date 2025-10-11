Nash Morris got a blistering start from the second row to sneak between pole position winner Lochie Dalton and Rylan Gray to get the holeshot into Hell Corner.

Behind them, chaos unfolded. Zach Bates nearly spun before the first turn after contact with Bailey Sweeny. Bates got into the side of Cody Burcher, who was forced to go wide at Turn 1.

Seconds later, Jackson Walls on the inside and Sweeny on the outside pinched Cody Gillis, which sent the trio into the outside wall.

Simultaneously, a fast-charging Jarrod Hughes body slammed the out wide Burcher. Ayrton Hodson and Max Geoghegan were forced to take evasive action, but got into each other.

Geoghegan was launched into the air off Hodson’s left side wheels.

The incident was put under investigation but race control determined no further investigation was needed.

Hughes, Gillis, Burcher, and Walls were all non-finishers.

An error at The Chase hands Rylan Gray the lead!#Super2 #Bathurst1000 pic.twitter.com/tE9bJTaMEZ — Dunlop Super2 Series (@Dunlop_Series) October 11, 2025

“I think it’s just one of those three-wide incidents where only the car in the middle knew it was three-wide and we all just ended up collecting each other,” said Walls.

“Pretty unfortunate. It’s pretty hard to win a championship when you get a DNF, so I think I’ll count myself out. I’m looking forward to Adelaide now.”

Burcher explained the incident from his point of view.

“Never nice, regardless. I got a decent start and just seemed like a few people tripped over each other and unfortunately I copped a pretty decent whack in the door,” said Burcher.

“Then coming out of [Turn] 1 copped another one. Anyway, it’s definitely not how we wanted to finish the weekend.

“We had really good speed in the race yesterday. It’s disappointing, but it is what it is.”

Morris led the field to green with just over 20 minutes to go. He and Gray skipped away on the first green lap, putting 1.5 seconds on Dalton by sector two.

However, Morris’ hard work was undone at The Chase when the #222 locked up under brakes and let Gray slip through.

In clear air, Gray went about setting the fastest lap of the race and with 12 minutes remaining had a one-second lead.

While the top three checked out, Brad Vaughan was left to fend off Reuben Goodall for fourth. Lap after lap, Vaughan defended valiantly – doing just enough to hang on.

All told, Gray won by one-and-a-half seconds over Morris while Dalton was another six seconds back.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Gray.

“Back-to-back, two years in a row is pretty special. Fortunate for Nash running off the road, but I just kept my head down and got the race win, which I really wanted here.”

The Dunlop Super2 Series will conclude its season at the Adelaide Grand Final.