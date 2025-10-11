It’s the third year in a row that Kostecki has clinched top spot for the Bathurst 1000 after his 2023 and 2024 efforts at Erebus Motorsport.

Kostecki becomes just the third driver to win three consecutive pole positions after Peter Brock (1977-1979) and Allan Moffat (1970-1972).

Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters was a standout, qualifying the #6 Ford Mustang second having provisionally qualified seventh on Friday.

Ford locked out the first two rows with Walkinshaw Andretti United duo Chaz Mostert and Ryan Wood third and fourth respectively.

Broc Feeney was the best of the Chevrolet contingent, putting the #88 Triple Eight Race Engineering Camaro fifth.

“It’s amazing, honestly. That in-lap was something special, seeing all the fans and getting all the cheers over the fence,” said Kostecki.

“A good friend of mine RD (Roland Dane) said to me last year not many cars win from pole and I proved him wrong. I’ll be looking forward to trying to do that again tomorrow.

“The car has been pretty good all weekend, we’ve been trying to focus on race running and making sure the car can last the distance.

“I know I’ve got the best guy next to me to do it in Toddy and a great team behind me.”

The Bathurst 1000 gets underway at 11:45am AEDT on Sunday, October 12.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship Repco Bathurst 1000, Top 10 Shootout