The team has retained two drivers from its 2024 enduro roster with Declan Fraser and Jordan Boys both returning this year.

Fraser will drive BJR’s lead car partnering Andre Heimgartner in the #8 R&J Batteries Camaro.

Boys, meanwhile, will return to the #96 Pizza Hut Chevrolet alongside Macauley Jones.

For Fraser it is a second enduro campaign in Albury and partnered with Heimgartner.

“It’s my second year with BJR, ” he said. “I spent a lot of time at rounds and stuff with the team and I knew the potential that Andre and I had together last year.

“We have definitely not shown what we actually can achieve. We were inside the top five in both races and had really good pace so I know that this year is gonna be amazing being back with him in the whole crew of BJR.

“I’m super grateful for the opportunity and just can’t wait to get back out there in the car and see what we can do.”

Boys and Jones, meanwhile, have partnered up for the last three years with a best result of 13th at Bathurst.

“Very excited to continue on as a BJR co-driver with Macca,” said Boys.

“I feel like we’re getting stronger and stronger as a pair and look forward to building on our strongest Bathurst result last year.”

Co-drivers for the other two BJR drivers, Bryce Fullwood and Jaxon Evans, are yet to be formally announced.

Confirmed enduro line-ups for 2025 include Triple Eight (Scott Pye, Jamie Whincup), Dick Johnson Racing (Tony D’Alberto, Todd Hazelwood), Tickford (Mark Winterbottom, James Moffat), Erebus (Jobe Stewart, Jarrod Hughes) and Grove Racing (Garth Tander, Dale Wood) – and this two-driver commitment from BJR.

Walkinshaw Andretti United is expected to name Jayden Ojeda and Fabian Coulthard as its enduro drivers, while Team 18 and PremiAir Racing currently have one each in Lee Holdsworth and David Russell respectively.