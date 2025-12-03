Sceats, the 2024 New Zealand Grand Prix winner, has aspirations to reach IndyCar. However, that comes at a significant cost.

The Aucklander has not been able to raise the necessary $3 million NZD in funding to return to Indy NXT, but is still keen to work towards IndyCar.

Although a long way from the United States, Sceats sees the Super2 Series and then a graduation to Supercars as a viable pathway to IndyCar – in a similar vein to Scott McLaughlin’s transition from Supercars to IndyCar with Team Penske.

Sceats will also test with Super Formula Lights team B-Max Racing in Japan with a view towards potentially racing in the second-tier series, which features cars comparable with Indy NXT.

“Since we made this decision a few weeks ago, I’ve been digging deep into where the strongest opportunities actually are, financially, and competitively,” Sceats wrote in an update to his supporters.

“Two pathways have emerged that are both achievable and genuinely exciting, being in Australia and Japan.

“I have just arrived back from a trip over the weekend to the Supercars finale race event at Adelaide.

“The trip was all about meeting with key people in the Supercars paddock, including the top Super2 and Supercar team owners and positioning myself for 2026 opportunities.

“Thanks to a few people behind the scenes who have gone above and beyond for me, I already have a Super2 test confirmed with Kelly Racing on December 12 at Winton.

“Super2 is the premier feeder series into the professional Supercars championship. The equivalent of Indy NXT to IndyCar.”

Sceats said the tests will give him the opportunity to assess his performance and where he has the most potential.

He reasoned the cost of the two series was significantly less than Indy NXT, despite stepping off the feeder series ladder.

“Both pathways are far more achievable financially and both still lead back to IndyCar,” he explained.

“My long-term goal hasn’t changed, I still aim to get to IndyCar and the Indy 500, but the route to get there has.

“I’m now looking to follow a path similar to Scott McLaughlin, Shane van Gisbergen and Nick Cassidy whereby they built a successful career in a smarter, more attainable Asia-Pacific region first, then made the transition when the time is right.”

Sceats said competing in the Super2 Series or Super Formula Lights comes at a cost of roughly $1 million NZD.