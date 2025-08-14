The trophy will be awarded to the entrant with the most points across the Airtouch 500 at The Bend and the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Pirtek sponsored the Enduro Cup from its inception in 2013 to 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which reduced the season of endurance to just one race.

This year marks the return of the Enduro Cup since

Ryco is the official filtration partner of the Repco Supercars Championship, supplying oil, air and fuel filters for the Gen3 cars.

“The Enduro Cup is one of the toughest prizes to win in Australian sport,” said Supercars chief revenue officer Jamie Black.

“You’ve got two drivers, one car, and some of the biggest challenges in motorsport – and only the most complete teams come out on top.

“Ryco’s commitment to excellence and innovation makes them the ideal partner for this endurance showdown, and we’re thrilled to see Ryco step up as the Enduro Cup makes its much-anticipated return.”

Tony Sullivan, general manager of sales and marketing at RYCO, said: “RYCO is steadfast in supporting the leading motorsport code in Australia and New Zealand, and we couldn’t be more excited to join the Supercars Championship as naming rights partner of the Enduro Cup.

“This is a huge moment for us, and a perfect fit given our focus on endurance, innovation and performance. We can’t wait for lights out at The Bend and to see who lifts the trophy at Bathurst.”

Supercars’ first endurance race at The Bend Motorsport Park will take place on September 12-14 before heading to Mount Panorama on October 9-12.

Pirtek Enduro Cup winners (2013-2019)

2013 – Craig Lowndes and Warren Luff – Triple Eight Race Engineering

2014 – Jamie Whincup and Paul Dumbrell – Triple Eight Race Engineering

2015 – Garth Tander and Warren Luff – Walkinshaw Andretti United

2016 – Shane van Gisbergen and Alexandre Premat – Triple Eight Race Engineering

2017 – Chaz Mostert and Steve Owen – Tickford Racing

2018 – Craig Lowndes and Steven Richards – Triple Eight Race Engineering

2019 – Jamie Whincup and Craig Lowndes – Triple Eight Race Engineering