Taylor’s truck and trailers will have completed roughly 20,000km by the time it finishes the gruelling journey across five states and territories.

From Queensland, the team has headed to Western Australia for the Bosch Power Tools Perth Super 440 on June 6-8 at Wanneroo Raceway.

Then the team will head to the Northern Territory’s Hidden Valley Raceway for the betr Darwin Triple Crown on June 20-22.

There’ll be a brief reprieve between events with a short visit back to the team’s Queensland base before heading south to Melbourne to grab Tickford Racing’s Ford Mustangs for the Townsville 500 on July 11-13 at the Reid Park Street Circuit.

Among the cargo for the first leg of the trip to Perth will be Taylor’s SuperUte as well as the Paul Morris and Holly Espray Utes. Taylor will also bring his Porsche 911 pair – an older GT3 R and the current model GT3 Cup.

Taylor will race the GT3 R in the combined sedans in Darwin.

Other payloads onboard will be Mitch Pullen’s V8-powered Nissan Silvia S13 and Toyota HiLux drift cars, Showtime Entertainment’s various ride cars, and Dick Johnson Racing’s 40-foot merchandise container.

“The round trip is 13,500km before we get home and go to Melbourne to pick up the Tickford cars, which is a four-day trip up and back, so it will make it 20,000km by the end,” said Taylor.

“We’ve been driving more than 1000km a day for five days to get to Perth. People can’t imagine driving 1000km let alone doing it for five days straight.

“The truck has never been so dirty, so we washed it as soon as we arrived.

“We’ve got onboard three SuperUtes, two Porsches, two drift cars, Dick Johnson Racing 40-foot merchandise container and the Showtime trailer.

“We’ve had people asking why we need two road trains because we’ve got a load of stuff as we’ve been ringing around asking if people need stuff transported because we’re going for a lap.

“I haven’t been to Perth for a few years and I do like the track, which is a bit of fun. I think the SuperUte racing will be really close.”

Despite bringing the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car with him, Taylor said he’s not ready to step back into the series yet.

“I’m going to race the GT3 R Porsche in the Combined Sedans at Darwin and I’m just going to get some laps under my belt,” he explained.

“It was either this or Carrera Cup, but I haven’t had enough time in the Cup Car to re-join that just at the moment.

‘I raced in Combined Sedans in the Torana last year, and I was down the back of the field getting beaten up by HQs.

“I really like the class so I thought it would be cool to bring something different this time.”