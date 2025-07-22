Hazelwood will pilot a Nissan Silvia S13 at Yokohama World Time Attack Challenge on September 5-6.

Held at Sydney Motorsport Park, Hazelwood is the first Supercars driver announced to compete in the Emtron Pro Class.

In 2024, the car finished 11th outright and ninth in Pro-Am in the hands of owner Wayne Lee, clocking a 1:32.8350s. However, its best effort remains a 1:20.4560s set by Slade in 2023 on his way to second overall.

By comparison, the practice/qualifying record for a Supercar is a 1:28.6908s set by Cameron Waters earlier this year in his Tickford Racing Ford Mustang.

Dubbed ‘Tanuki’ and formerly known as ‘Hammerhead’ before it changed hands has undergone a year-on-year upgrade, featuring a new engine, wiring overhaul, and revalved suspension.

The Tanuki team has also announced plans to run Hana Burton in a Toyota GR Yaris as part of the Haltech Clubsprint Class.

“We’re incredibly excited about our driver lineup for WTAC,” said team owner Wayne Lee.

“Having a Bathurst 1000 winner like Todd join us in the S13 for Emtron Pro Class is a massive boost – we have our eyes set on the big prize.

“It’s fantastic to have also Hana come over from Japan for her first WTAC in our Yaris for Haltech Clubsprint Class; she’s a brilliant talent.

“While managing two cars is a new challenge, we’re aiming for great results in both categories, and we feel prepared to make a real statement this year.”

Hazelwood is the second active Supercars driver announced for WTAC after James Golding, who will drive a Supercars-powered Datsun.

Hazelwood will join Dick Johnson Racing driver Brodie Kostecki in the #38 Shell V-Power Racing Ford Mustang in the Enduro Cup this year, which comprises The Bend 500 and Bathurst 1000.