Lowndes, who split with Triple Eight to remain part of the General Motors fold, will compete under the Supercheap Auto Racing banner.

The seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner will once again be partnered by co-driver Dale Moscatt.

The Supercheap Auto Racing Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 will sport #715 in a nod to the #15 – the first full-time number for Lowndes in Supercars.

Their weapon for the off-road race was revealed at the National 4×4 Outdoors Show in Brisbane.

“It’s great to be back racing Finke with Dale this year thanks to the support of Supercheap Auto and GMSV,” said Lowndes.

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“After my first crack at the event in 2024 I was blown away by just how demanding the race is on both driver, team and vehicle.

“So we’re heading back with the team from Rampex with the Supercheap Auto Racing Silverado with a goal of taking out the Production 4WD class.”

Emma Halasz, Supercheap Auto head of marketing, hailed the successful launch in front of a throng of fans.

“As we continue to expand our position in the 4×4 retail market, this partnership between Supercheap Auto, Craig Lowndes and GMSV, to compete in one of Australia’s most iconic desert races, felt like the perfect fit for our brand and our customer base,” said Halasz.

“During the build process of the Supercheap Auto Racing Silverado the team used so many products picked directly from Supercheap Auto shelves and we’ll see an even greater influx of products being used to support the team at the event in June.

“So for us, this partnership truly showcases our products in action and in pursuit of winning one of the toughest motor races on the planet.

“There has been so much effort put in to build the Supercheap Auto Racing Silverado and it just couldn’t be possible without the support of our great trade partners on the project; Hardkorr, Penrite, Bendix, XTM, Maxtrax, Raptor, and ToolPRO.”

The effort will be supported by General Motors Australia and New Zealand, with technicians on-hand throughout the journey.

The Supercheap Auto Racing effort will be run by experienced team Rampex, continuing the relationship which began in 2024.

“We love going racing, especially off-road, and already we’ve had a fantastic time working with Supercheap Auto Racing and GMSV to develop this absolute beast of a truck for the Finke Desert Race,” said Rampex co-owner Mike Henry.

“Going racing is a true team sport and we couldn’t do this without the fantastic support of; Borger Crains for their logistics support, Race Fuels, Cal Off road and Racer Industries.”

The Finke Desert Race takes place on King’s Birthday weekend across June 5-8. The event takes competitors between Alice Springs and the remote Finke (Aputula) region.

Motorcycles, cars, and trucks all compete simultaneously, with more than 400km of off-road tracks in the desert across two days. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the event.