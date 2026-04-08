Introduced in 2013 to celebrate the life of the late Jason Richards, the ‘JR Trophy’ is now well established as one of the most prestigious prizes in Supercars

Richards was both fiercely fast and a very well-liked figure in the Supercars paddock, making this annual battle for the trophy bearing his name a highlight for the entire field.

Traditionally the JR Trophy has been awarded to whoever scored the most points across the sole New Zealand round, however with the introduction of a second Kiwi round, the rules have changed.

The trophy will now go to the top scorer across both this weekend’s Taupo Super440 and the all-new Christchurch Super440 a week later, which will mark the first outing on the South Island for the Supercars Championship.

Two drivers in the field will be looking to add a second JR Trophy triumph to their name, Anton De Pasquale having won back in 2024 before Matt Payne became the newest Kiwi winner last season.

Advertisements

But it won’t be easy.

Win a limited edition 1:18 scale model #8 BJR Camaro. Enter Now.

For one thing, former series champion Brodie Kostecki arrives in New Zealand with both the current points lead and some serious form following three wins from four races at Albert Park.

Another strong contender is Cam Waters, who sits second in the points after a very consistent start to the campaign.

Then there is the Triple Eight pair of Broc Feeney and Will Brown, whose form has been patchy – by Triple Eight standards at least – as the powerhouse team adapts for the Ford Mustang.

Feeney will be looking to add to his three wins from seven races so far this year, although is yet to taste victory on NZ soil during his short but successful career.

Brown, meanwhile, is still looking to get off the mark in terms of wins this season.

Then there are the Toyotas, the form of which is still tough to read as the Supra gets up to speed in Supercars.

Ryan Wood took his first Supercars podium in Taupo last year and scored Toyota’s first podium at Albert Park this year, so can’t be ruled out.

The same can always be said of Walkinshaw TWG Racing teammate Chaz Mostert.

Given the history of Kiwis shining on home soil, Andre Heimgartner is another name that has to be considered a contender across the NZ double-header.

In this week’s poll we ask you who you think will win the 2026 Jason Richards Memorial Trophy.