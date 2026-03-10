Murray has long been tipped to front the weekly motorsport show, which joins Fox Sports’ popular NRL 360 and AFL 360 products.

Yates and Murray will be joined by five-time Supercars champion Mark Skaife, 2007 Supercars champion and six-time Bathurst 1000 winner Garth Tander, and 2010 Supercars champion James Courtney on the panel.

News Corp journalist James Phelps and other motorsport experts and personalities will also make cameos.

MotorRacing 360 will have its first one-hour show on Wednesday, March 11 at 7:30pm AEDT.

“Kayo Sports and Fox Sports remain Australia’s undisputed leaders in live sport,” said Fox Sports managing director, Steve Crawley.

“MotorRacing 360 directly answers the call from fans who crave more premium content during the week, delivering a format that has a proven track record of success.

“Combined with comprehensive, ad-break-free during racing, 4K live coverage of Formula 1, Supercars, and MotoGP, MotorRacing 360 ensures that Kayo Sports is the ultimate 24/7 destination for motorsport fans.”

Fox Sports said the new show is “designed to entertain, inform, and debate all the biggest news across the week of motorsport, including Supercars, Formula 1, and MotoGP.”