The 23-year-old is being linked to a move away from long-time home Grove Racing in favour of Chevrolet and its homologation squad Team 18.

Payne’s defection has been touted as a matter of when rather than if, with the driver currently under contract to Grove Racing for 2027.

Asked about the situation on Wednesday night’s MotorRacing 360, Payne did not exactly shut down the speculation.

“I can’t really shed too much light on it at the moment,” he said.

“My job at the moment is to go fast in the race car l’m in. That’s the Ford Mustang with Penrite Racing, so that’s what l’m focused on.

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“We have a championship to win at the end of the day, so that’s where my thoughts are heading.”

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Payne was signed by Grove to its junior program in 2021 while racing in Carrera Cup Australia.

The team funded 18 months of Super2 racing for the talent before he graduated to the Supercars Championship in 2023.

Grove is eager to receive the full return on that investment, which has already yielded seven race wins including last year’s Bathurst 1000.

General Motors is meanwhile looking to bolster its ranks following the defection of Triple Eight to Ford this season.

Team 18 is believed to want Payne to slide in alongside Anton De Pasquale, replacing out of contract veteran David Reynolds.

A rumoured offer from Team 18/GM would make Payne one of the richest drivers in the sport and could also lead to opportunities overseas.

Payne is in the spotlight ahead of Supercars’ first double-header in New Zealand, starting this weekend at Taupo before an inaugural visit to Ruapuna.

The star last year won the Jason Richards Trophy, which in 2026 will be awarded to the driver who scores the most points across the two events.