It’s the first pole position for the Triple Eight Race Engineering driver since Symmons Plains nearly a year ago.
In doing so, Brown also ended a 28-race streak of being beaten in qualifying by his teammate Broc Feeney.
Ford locked out the top five positions, with Tickford Racing’s Thomas Randle scoring second.
Aaron Cameron continued his qualifying form with the third fastest time for the Blanchard Racing Team.
Dick Johnson Racing’s Brodie Kostecki and Matt Payne of Grove Racing qualified fourth and fifth respectively.
Ryan Wood bounced back from his horror show in the preceding session to qualify sixth for Walkinshaw TWG Racing.
The top 10 was completed by James Golding (Blanchard Racing Team), Jack Le Brocq (Matt Stone Racing), Kai Allen (Grove Racing), and Cameron Waters (Tickford Racing).
After scoring pole position just moments earlier, Broc Feeney could only qualify his Triple Eight Mustang in 11th.
Chaz Mostert also suffered a session-on-session slump to end up 12th.
Matt Stone Racing’s Zach Bates did not set a lap in the second leg of Saturday morning’s qualifying.
Results: Repco Supercars Championship Melbourne SuperSprint, Qualifying (Race 4)
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Laps
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|888
|William Brown
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang GT
|2
|1:46.0195
|2
|55
|Thomas Randle
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|3
|1:46.2425
|0.2230
|0.2230
|3
|3
|Aaron Cameron
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|3
|1:46.2638
|0.2443
|0.0213
|4
|17
|Brodie Kostecki
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2
|1:46.3909
|0.3714
|0.1271
|5
|19
|Matthew Payne
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|3
|1:46.3958
|0.3763
|0.0049
|6
|2
|Ryan Wood
|Walkinshaw TWG Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|2
|1:46.4237
|0.4042
|0.0279
|7
|7
|James Golding
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|3
|1:46.4726
|0.4531
|0.0489
|8
|4
|Jack Le Brocq
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2
|1:46.5212
|0.5017
|0.0486
|9
|26
|Kai Allen
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|3
|1:46.6097
|0.5902
|0.0885
|10
|6
|Cameron Waters
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|2
|1:46.6562
|0.6367
|0.0465
|11
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang GT
|2
|1:46.6574
|0.6379
|0.0012
|12
|1
|Chaz Mostert
|Walkinshaw TWG Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|2
|1:46.6817
|0.6622
|0.0243
|13
|31
|Jayden Ojeda
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2
|1:46.7261
|0.7066
|0.0444
|14
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|2
|1:46.9063
|0.8868
|0.1802
|15
|20
|David Reynolds
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|3
|1:47.0004
|0.9809
|0.0941
|16
|38
|Rylan Gray
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|3
|1:47.0019
|0.9824
|0.0015
|17
|18
|Anton De Pasquale
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|3
|1:47.0830
|1.0635
|0.0811
|18
|800
|Andre Heimgartner
|Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|2
|1:47.0948
|1.0753
|0.0118
|19
|14
|Cameron Hill
|Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|2
|1:47.1739
|1.1544
|0.0791
|20
|777
|Declan Fraser
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|3
|1:47.1811
|1.1616
|0.0072
|21
|11
|Jackson Walls
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang GT
|3
|1:47.1985
|1.179
|0.0174
|22
|99
|Cooper Murray
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|3
|1:47.2471
|1.2276
|0.0486
|23
|9
|Jobe Stewart
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2
|1:47.2882
|1.2687
|0.0411
|24
|10
|Zach Bates
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|0
|No time
