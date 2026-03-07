It’s the first pole position for the Triple Eight Race Engineering driver since Symmons Plains nearly a year ago.

In doing so, Brown also ended a 28-race streak of being beaten in qualifying by his teammate Broc Feeney.

Ford locked out the top five positions, with Tickford Racing’s Thomas Randle scoring second.

Aaron Cameron continued his qualifying form with the third fastest time for the Blanchard Racing Team.

Dick Johnson Racing’s Brodie Kostecki and Matt Payne of Grove Racing qualified fourth and fifth respectively.

Advertisements

Ryan Wood bounced back from his horror show in the preceding session to qualify sixth for Walkinshaw TWG Racing.

The top 10 was completed by James Golding (Blanchard Racing Team), Jack Le Brocq (Matt Stone Racing), Kai Allen (Grove Racing), and Cameron Waters (Tickford Racing).

After scoring pole position just moments earlier, Broc Feeney could only qualify his Triple Eight Mustang in 11th.

Chaz Mostert also suffered a session-on-session slump to end up 12th.

Matt Stone Racing’s Zach Bates did not set a lap in the second leg of Saturday morning’s qualifying.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship Melbourne SuperSprint, Qualifying (Race 4)