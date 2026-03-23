The top seven in the drivers’ standings after seven races represent seven different teams, indicating the depth of competition across pit lane.
This week’s poll asks which team you think has the strongest overall driver line-up this season.
We’ve listed the combinations below in current teams’ championship order. Cast your vote at the bottom of the story.
Tickford Racing
Cam Waters, Thomas Randle
Waters is a proven race winner still chasing a maiden title, while Randle is hunting a first win in his fifth full-time campaign with the team.
Grove Racing
Matt Payne, Kai Allen
Fourth-year driver Payne has a growing list of big trophies to his name, while Allen is looking every bit Supercars’ next first-time winner in his second season.
Triple Eight
Broc Feeney, Will Brown
Undoubtedly one of the best combinations. Feeney is a prolific winner but not yet a champion, while Brown is trying to recapture his 2024 title-winning form.
Dick Johnson Racing
Brodie Kostecki, Rylan Gray
Current points leader and 2023 champion Kostecki appears at the top of his game while reigning Super2 winner Gray is on a steep main game learning curve.
Team 18
Anton De Pasquale, David Reynolds
A team with two race winners on its books. De Pasquale is GM’s spearhead driver while veteran Reynolds is still showing flashes of speed.
Walkinshaw TWG Racing
Chaz Mostert, Ryan Wood
The reigning champion in Mostert and a star on the rise in Wood, currently working together to refine the new Toyota package.
Matt Stone Racing
Jack Le Brocq, Zach Bates
An experienced campaigner and two-time race winner Le Brocq is paired with 2024 Super2 Series winner and Supercars rookie Bates.
Blanchard Racing Team
Aaron Cameron, James Golding
Second-year driver Cameron and the experienced Golding have both started 2026 with stunning speed, including a front-row lockout and double podium in the opening race.
Brad Jones Racing
Andre Heimgartner, Cam Hill, Macauley Jones
Heimgartner and Hill make BJR one of just four teams with two race winners, joined in the three-car line-up by the experienced Jones.
PremiAir Racing
Jayden Ojeda, Declan Fraser
Ojeda is a rookie but with plenty of high-level racing experience in both Supercars and GT3 machinery, while Fraser has returned to the main game after a single season in 2023.
Erebus Motorsport
Jobe Stewart, Cooper Murray
A young gun combination with rookie Stewart alongside second-year driver Murray, having teamed up to nearly grab a surprise Bathurst win last year.
Objective Racing
Jackson Walls
Walls is another of the five rookies in the 2026 field, having progressed through Carrera Cup and Super2.
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