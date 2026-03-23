The top seven in the drivers’ standings after seven races represent seven different teams, indicating the depth of competition across pit lane.

This week’s poll asks which team you think has the strongest overall driver line-up this season.

We’ve listed the combinations below in current teams’ championship order. Cast your vote at the bottom of the story.

Tickford Racing

Cam Waters, Thomas Randle

Waters is a proven race winner still chasing a maiden title, while Randle is hunting a first win in his fifth full-time campaign with the team.

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Grove Racing

Matt Payne, Kai Allen

Fourth-year driver Payne has a growing list of big trophies to his name, while Allen is looking every bit Supercars’ next first-time winner in his second season.

Triple Eight

Broc Feeney, Will Brown

Undoubtedly one of the best combinations. Feeney is a prolific winner but not yet a champion, while Brown is trying to recapture his 2024 title-winning form.

Dick Johnson Racing

Brodie Kostecki, Rylan Gray

Current points leader and 2023 champion Kostecki appears at the top of his game while reigning Super2 winner Gray is on a steep main game learning curve.

Team 18

Anton De Pasquale, David Reynolds

A team with two race winners on its books. De Pasquale is GM’s spearhead driver while veteran Reynolds is still showing flashes of speed.

Walkinshaw TWG Racing

Chaz Mostert, Ryan Wood

The reigning champion in Mostert and a star on the rise in Wood, currently working together to refine the new Toyota package.

Matt Stone Racing

Jack Le Brocq, Zach Bates

An experienced campaigner and two-time race winner Le Brocq is paired with 2024 Super2 Series winner and Supercars rookie Bates.

Blanchard Racing Team

Aaron Cameron, James Golding

Second-year driver Cameron and the experienced Golding have both started 2026 with stunning speed, including a front-row lockout and double podium in the opening race.

Brad Jones Racing

Andre Heimgartner, Cam Hill, Macauley Jones

Heimgartner and Hill make BJR one of just four teams with two race winners, joined in the three-car line-up by the experienced Jones.

PremiAir Racing

Jayden Ojeda, Declan Fraser

Ojeda is a rookie but with plenty of high-level racing experience in both Supercars and GT3 machinery, while Fraser has returned to the main game after a single season in 2023.

Erebus Motorsport

Jobe Stewart, Cooper Murray

A young gun combination with rookie Stewart alongside second-year driver Murray, having teamed up to nearly grab a surprise Bathurst win last year.

Objective Racing

Jackson Walls

Walls is another of the five rookies in the 2026 field, having progressed through Carrera Cup and Super2.