Golding and Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Broc Feeney traded the fastest times in the closing minutes, though it was the #7 CoolDrive Mustang that stood atop at the end of Thursday night.

Feeney looked like he might have won the day with a 1:28.3058s in the #88 Red Bull Ampol Mustang, only for Golding to go quicker with a 1:28.1371s with 15 seconds to go in the session.

All told, just 0.1687s separated the Fords.

Will Brown (1:28.3557s) dragged himself off the bottom of the order in the closing minutes of the session to go third fastest in the #888 Mustang.

Chevrolet homologation team Team 18 were fourth fastest, thanks to Anton De Pasquale (1:28.4979s) in the #18 Camaro.

Cameron Waters had been the pace setter for most of the session with a 1:28.5563s on his 26th lap of SMP. However, he dipped down to the order to fifth by the end of the night.

The top 10 was completed by Brodie Kostecki (#17 Dick Johnson Racing Mustang), Thomas Randle (#55 Tickford Racing Mustang), Andre Heimgartner (#8 Brad Jones Racing Toyota Supra), Jayden Ojeda (#31 PremiAir Racing Camaro), and Rylan Gray (#38 Dick Johnson Racing Mustang).

Ryan Wood was last in the #2 Walkinshaw TWG Racing Supra. He completed 30 laps, with a time 1.2525s away from Golding.

Kai Allen completed the most laps with 69 to his name in the #26 Grove Racing Mustang.

There were two red flags across hot and humid four hours. The first was for a track inspection to see how the newly-paved Turn 8 asphalt had held up.

The second stoppage was for a handful of kangaroos getting onto the track with less than an hour to go.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship Destination New South Wales Sydney Test, Day 2