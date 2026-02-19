Golding and Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Broc Feeney traded the fastest times in the closing minutes, though it was the #7 CoolDrive Mustang that stood atop at the end of Thursday night.
Feeney looked like he might have won the day with a 1:28.3058s in the #88 Red Bull Ampol Mustang, only for Golding to go quicker with a 1:28.1371s with 15 seconds to go in the session.
All told, just 0.1687s separated the Fords.
Will Brown (1:28.3557s) dragged himself off the bottom of the order in the closing minutes of the session to go third fastest in the #888 Mustang.
Chevrolet homologation team Team 18 were fourth fastest, thanks to Anton De Pasquale (1:28.4979s) in the #18 Camaro.
Cameron Waters had been the pace setter for most of the session with a 1:28.5563s on his 26th lap of SMP. However, he dipped down to the order to fifth by the end of the night.
The top 10 was completed by Brodie Kostecki (#17 Dick Johnson Racing Mustang), Thomas Randle (#55 Tickford Racing Mustang), Andre Heimgartner (#8 Brad Jones Racing Toyota Supra), Jayden Ojeda (#31 PremiAir Racing Camaro), and Rylan Gray (#38 Dick Johnson Racing Mustang).
Ryan Wood was last in the #2 Walkinshaw TWG Racing Supra. He completed 30 laps, with a time 1.2525s away from Golding.
Kai Allen completed the most laps with 69 to his name in the #26 Grove Racing Mustang.
There were two red flags across hot and humid four hours. The first was for a track inspection to see how the newly-paved Turn 8 asphalt had held up.
The second stoppage was for a handful of kangaroos getting onto the track with less than an hour to go.
Results: Repco Supercars Championship Destination New South Wales Sydney Test, Day 2
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Laps
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|7
|James Golding
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|55
|1:28.1371
|2
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang GT
|68
|1:28.3058
|0.1687
|0.1687
|3
|888
|William Brown
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang GT
|63
|1:28.3557
|0.2186
|0.0499
|4
|18
|Anton De Pasquale
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|52
|1:28.4979
|0.3608
|0.1422
|5
|6
|Cameron Waters
|TIckford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|50
|1:28.5563
|0.4192
|0.0584
|6
|17
|Brodie Kostecki
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|31
|1:28.5637
|0.4266
|0.0074
|7
|55
|Thomas Randle
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|56
|1:28.6360
|0.4989
|0.0723
|8
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|55
|1:28.6665
|0.5294
|0.0305
|9
|31
|Jayden Ojeda
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|64
|1:28.6705
|0.5334
|0.0040
|10
|38
|Rylan Gray
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|55
|1:28.7684
|0.6313
|0.0979
|11
|1
|Chaz Mostert
|Walkinshaw TWG Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|47
|1:28.8118
|0.6747
|0.0434
|12
|10
|Zach Bates
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|68
|1:28.8136
|0.6765
|0.0018
|13
|3
|Aaron Cameron
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|53
|1:28.8308
|0.6937
|0.0172
|14
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|59
|1:28.8566
|0.7195
|0.0258
|15
|4
|Jack Le Brocq
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|68
|1:28.8699
|0.7328
|0.0133
|16
|20
|David Reynolds
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|37
|1:28.9888
|0.8517
|0.1189
|17
|11
|Jackson Walls
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Ford Mustang GT
|54
|1:29.0867
|0.9496
|0.0979
|18
|99
|Cooper Murray
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|59
|1:29.1397
|1.0026
|0.0530
|19
|9
|Jobe Stewart
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|51
|1:29.1601
|1.0230
|0.0204
|20
|777
|Declan Fraser
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|42
|1:29.2230
|1.0859
|0.0629
|21
|19
|Matthew Payne
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|53
|1:29.2508
|1.1137
|0.0278
|22
|14
|Cameron Hill
|Brad Jones Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|50
|1:29.2815
|1.1444
|0.0307
|23
|26
|Kai Allen
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|69
|1:29.3479
|1.2108
|0.0664
|24
|2
|Ryan Wood
|Walkinshaw TWG Racing
|Toyota GR Supra A90
|30
|1:29.3896
|1.2525
|0.0417
