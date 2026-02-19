The red flag flew with just over an hour to go in the four-hour session when several kangaroos got on track between Turn 3 and Turn 5.

Another kangaroo played spectator on the inside of Turn 3, near a flag marshal’s post.

It was the second red flag of the evening after Supercars stopped 30 minutes in to inspect new asphalt laid at Turn 8.

At the time of the red flag, Cameron Waters led on a 1:28.5563s ahead of his Tickford Racing teammate Thomas Randle, who trailled by 0.0797s.

Team 18 driver Anton De Pasquale was the first of the Chevrolet Camaros in third ahead of Blanchard Racing Team’s Aaron Cameron and PremiAir Racing’s Jayden Ojeda.

The incident comes just a week after a Bathurst 12 Hour event that included Christopher Mies’ ugly clash with a kangaroo in the opening half hour of the race.