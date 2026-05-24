Triple Eight Ford driver Feeney was the eighth runner on track in the Top 10 Shootout and moved to the top of the order with a 51.3791s.

That knocked off PremiAir Racing’s star rookie Jayden Ojeda, who had briefly put himself in the box seat for a surprise maiden pole.

Feeney’s lap was good enough to hold up as final runners Matt Payne and Brodie Kostecki laid down their laps.

Payne will share the front row with Feeney after falling just 0.0676s short, while Kostecki managed just fifth after running too deep at the Turn 4 hairpin.

“I’m chuffed with that, it’s been a couple of rounds so stoked to get that one,” said Feeney, whose 30th career pole draws him equal with Garth Tander in 10th on the all-time leaderboard.

“We’ve sort of been focussing on that one lap pace all weekend and [engineer] Marty [Short] made a great call with the tyres to stick with what we had.

“I made a tiny little mistake at the last corner so I knew it was going to be close, but chuffed to get another pole and this car just keeps getting better as the weekend goes on.”

The second row is an all-Chevrolet affair with Ojeda joined by Team 18’s Anton De Pasquale.

“Just to make it to the Shootout was awesome enough, but then to cross the line and go P1 at the end of my lap was pretty cool,” said Ojeda.

“I’ve just need to figure out how to start a Supercar now. I just need to focus on getting a good start, getting myself into the race and then we’ll run our own race and see what happens.”

Sixth through 10th at on the grid will be Will Brown, Kai Allen, Ryan Wood, Aaron Cameron and Thomas Randle.

Cameron had the wildest moment of the session as he struggled to maintain control of his Mustang after taking the chequered flag.

The 200km race will get underway at 2:45pm local time.