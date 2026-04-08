Brodie Kostecki’s three wins at the Melbourne SuperSprint as part of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix has put the Dick Johnson Racing driver atop the points.

It’s a Ford stranglehold on the top four positions, with quiet achiever Cameron Waters second for Tickford Racing, Broc Feeney third for Triple Eight, and Matt Payne fourth for Grove Racing.

Team 18’s Anton De Pasquale is the best of the Chevrolet contingent in fifth.

Supercars will have three races across the Taupo weekend.

When is the ITM Taupo Super440?

The ITM Taupo Super440 takes place on April 10-12 at Taupo Motorsport Park in New Zealand’s North Island.

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Taupo Super440 Supercars sessions (AEST)

Friday, April 11

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Practice 1 – 11:50am (25 mins)

Practice 2 – 12:30pm (25 mins)

Saturday, April 12

Qualifying for Race 1 – 8:15am (32 mins)

Qualifying for Race 2 – 9:10am (32 mins)

Race 1 – 10:55am (37 laps)

Race 2 – 2:05pm (37 laps)

Sunday, April 13

Qualifying for Race 10 – 9:40am (32 mins)

Top 10 Shootout – 10:35am

Race 3 – 1:05pm (60 laps)

Supercars Taupo Super440 qualifying explained

Supercars will use two qualifying formats for the Taupo Super440.

Format 2 will be used for Race 1 and Race 2. That will feature two, back-to-back 10-minute sessions. Part one will feature the full field. The top 10 cars will advance to part two, where they will all take to the track for 10 minutes.

After the grid is set for Race 1, qualifying will be repeated for Race 2 with the same aforementioned two-part session.

Format 3 will be used for Race 3. Part one of qualifying (Q1) will feature every car participating in a 10-minute session.

At the end of 10 minutes, the top 18 cars will advance to part two (Q2). At the end of 10 minutes, the top 10 drivers will advance to the Top 10 Shootout.

Taupo Supercars weather (via MetService)

Friday (April 10) – Partly cloudy – min 12 degrees, max 22 degrees

Partly cloudy, with the chance of a shower until afternoon. Easterlies developing for a time in the afternoon and evening.

Saturday (April 11) – Partly cloudy – min 16 degrees, max 21 degrees

Partly cloudy. Easterlies developing in the morning.

Sunday (April 12) – Rain – min 14 degrees, max 20 degrees

Rain with heavy falls developing in the morning. Strong southeasterlies, turning southwesterly in the evening.

How long is each Supercars race at Taupo?

Race 1 and Race 2 at the Taupo Super440 are 37 laps apiece. Race 3 is the longest at 60 laps.

Saturday’s two races will require one pit stop for a minimum of two tyre changes while Sunday’s finale will feature refuelling and tyre changes.

Supercars Taupo Super440 schedule (NZST/local time)

Friday, April 10 Start Finish Category Duration (h:mm) Session 9:40 10:00 Toyota 86 (NZ) 0:20 Practice 1 10:10 10:30 TA2 (NZ) 0:20 Practice 1 10:40 11:00 Central Muscle Cars 0:20 Practice 11:10 11:30 Supercars Events 0:20 Safety & Course Car Tours and Pit Lane Walk 11:40 12:00 Toyota 86 (NZ) 0:20 Practice 2 12:10 12:30 TA2 (NZ) 0:20 Practice 2 12:45 13:05 Central Muscle Cars 0:20 Qualifying 13:15 13:35 Toyota 86 (NZ) 0:20 Qualifying 13:50 14:15 Supercars 0:25 Practice 1 14:30 14:55 Supercars 0:25 Practice 2 Supercars 0:05 Practice Starts 15:10 15:30 TA2 (NZ) 0:20 Qualifying 15:40 16:05 Central Muscle Cars 10 laps or 1 lap after 16:03 Race 1 16:15 16:25 Supercars 0:10 TV Track Time 16:30 17:00 Supercars 0:30 Event Rides Saturday, April 11 Start Finish Category Duration (h:mm) Session 9:35 9:55 Toyota 86 (NZ) 8 laps or 1 lap after 09:53 Race 1 10:15 10:27 Supercars 0:12 Qualifying Part 1- Race 8 10:35 10:47 Supercars 0:12 Qualifying Part 2 – Race 8 11:10 11:22 Supercars 0:12 Qualifying Part 1 – Race 9 11:30 11:42 Supercars 0:12 Qualifying Part 2 – Race 9 11:47 12:00 Supercars Events 0:13 On-Track Entertainment 12:05 12:25 TA2 (NZ) 10 laps or 1 lap after 12:23 Race 1 12:55 Supercars 37 laps or 1 lap after 14:08 Race 8- 120kms 14:15 14:25 Supercars Events 0:10 On-Track Entertainment 14:30 14:50 Toyota 86 (NZ) 8 laps or 1 lap after 14:48 Race 2 15:00 15:20 Central Muscle Cars 8 laps or 1 lap after 15:18 Race 2 16:05 Supercars 37 laps or 1 lap after 17:18 Race 9- 120kms Sunday, April 12 Start Finish Category Duration (h:mm) Session 9:05 9:25 TA2 (NZ) 10 laps or 1 lap after 09:23 Race 2 9:35 10:00 Central Muscle Cars 10 laps or 1 lap after 09:58 Race 3 10:10 10:35 Supercars Events 0:25 Pit Lane Walk 10:10 10:35 Supercars Events 0:25 Safety and Course Car Tours 10:35 10:50 Supercars Events 0:15 Driver’s Parade 11:00 11:20 Toyota 86 (NZ) 8 laps or 1 lap after 11:18 Race 3 11:40 11:52 Supercars 0:12 Qualifying Part 1 – Race 10 12:00 12:12 Supercars 0:12 Qualifying Part 2 – Race 10 12:35 13:05 Supercars 0:30 Qualifying Part 3 – Race 10 TTSO 13:10 13:25 Supercars Events 0:15 On Track Entertainment 13:30 13:50 TA2 (NZ) 10 laps or 1 lap after 13:48 Race 3 14:00 14:20 Central Muscle Cars 8 laps or 1 lap after 14:18 Race 4 15:05 Supercars 60 laps or 1 lap after 16:53 Race 10 – 200kms

How to watch the Taupo Super440 on TV in Australia

Live coverage of the Taupo Super440 will be live on Foxtel via Fox Sports across all three days.

There is no live free-to-air coverage.

How to live stream the Taupo Super440 in Australia

The Taupo Super440 will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports from Friday through to Sunday.

How to watch the Taupo Super440 in New Zealand

Viewers in New Zealand can watch the Taupo Super440 via Sky Sports or live stream it on Sky Sports Now and Sky Go.

Taupo Super440 TV broadcast start times (AEST)

Friday, April 10

Foxtel/Kayo – 11:30am

Saturday, March 7

Foxtel/Kayo – 7:30am

Sunday, March 8

Foxtel/Kayo – 7:00am

Taupo Super440 ticket details

Tickets for the Supercars Taupo Super440 are available via Ticketek or the Supercars website.

What are the support categories at the Taupo Super440?

The Repco Supercars Championship will be supported by TA2, GR86, and Central Muscle Cars.

Will there be live updates?

Speedcafe will provide real-time, live updates from every Supercars session at the Taupo Super440.

Is Liam Lawson racing in Supercars?

Despite reports of Liam Lawson potentially racing in Supercars during the break, the Formula 1 star will not race at the Taupo Super440.