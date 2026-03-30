The championship launched its SuperArchive service back in 2018, initially as a privately hosted subscription platform showcasing full races from 1997-2014.

It began uploading races onto YouTube during the COVID pandemic and subsequently transferred its archive onto the free-to-view platform.

The project is now being expanded through to 2025 under the Supercars Throwback banner, with 400 more races to be uploaded this year.

It starts this week with the addition of all five Taupō races from 2024 and 2025, the final Pukekohe round from 2022 and the 2000 Bathurst 1000.

A Supercars Throwback Instagram account has also been created to promote the YouTube archive.

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Supercars’ digital activations director Andrew Mara said the initiative is about celebrating the category’s history.

“The launch of Supercars Throwback is for the fans, who know our great sport inside and out, and have been asking for this for some time,” Mara said.

“The new broadcast deal gave us an opportunity to explore more of our sport through historic races and moments, with more than 300 races alone to be release from between 2015 and 2025.

“One thing that will never waver, is our fans’ ability to celebrate and remember what makes our sport so great, while engaging with today’s incredible action.

“Supercars Throwback is an exciting, fresh new way to tell more stories, take fans closer to our greatest moments, and do what we do best — celebrate the words greatest touring car championship.”

A total of 581 races from the 1997-2014 period were previously uploaded.

The epic 2014 Bathurst 1000 is currently the most watched, nearing half a million views at the time of writing – roughly double that of the next most popular upload.