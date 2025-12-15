The service will be held at the Melbourne Town Hall, with doors opening at 10:30am AEDT ahead of an 11:30am start.

Those unable to attend can view the service via the live stream link below.

Click here to visit the live stream page.

Moffat died on November 22, aged 86, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Canadian-born Moffat moved to Australia as a 17-year-old and became a household name through motor racing, winning the Great Race at Bathurst four times.

In lieu of flowers, and at the request of Allan’s family, memorial donations may be made to the Allan Moffat Foundation.

To donate, please visit the Alan Moffat OBE fundraising page on the Dementia Australia website.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan said a state service is a fitting honour for Moffat.

“As one of Australia’s greatest sporting legends, Allan Moffat has left a remarkable and enduring legacy in motorsport across the nation and the world,” she said.

“My thoughts are with his loved ones as they commemorate his life.”

Ticket registrations are not required to attend the service.