It cannot impact the current competition and its strength within Australia and New Zealand.

Incoming Supercars CEO spruiked the basics of a bold new international expansion vision last weekend at the Perth Super440.

Instead of aiming to find promoters willing to pay to take the current series offshore, the latest plan is to have a second set of Gen3 cars and equipment based in Asia.

Creating a five or six round series in Asia – and likely the Middle East – would complement the existing 14 rounds in Australia and New Zealand.

While details are yet to be fleshed out ahead of a formal presentation to teams in September, Warburton told media that local squads could choose whether to participate.

Among those best placed to benefit is Triple Eight, considering the powerhouse’s manufacturing capability and experience with the Asian racing scene through its GT program.

“It’s bold plan by James, but that’s a good thing,” said Triple Eight boss Jamie Whincup. “I think we’ll be open to bold plans, if we can make it happen, make it happen.

“A five round Asian series sounds exciting. Put some turbo charges on, a bit of NOS, you know, a bit of fast and furious stuff. Off we go, [it’d] be fantastic!

“But no, it’s a bold plan, but it’s a good one. Let’s explore it.”

Grove Racing team principal David Cauchi stressed that any international plans cannot take focus away from Australia.

“It’s a good concept. It’s an interesting concept. There’s a lot to flesh out, if that were to happen,” he said.

“Making the championship strong in Australia, though, probably needs to remain the focus. Australian fans love our sport.

“It’s the premier category in the country, and we need to make sure it remains that first and foremost and looking after our sponsors that invest a lot of money here in this country.”

Tim Blanchard, whose Blanchard Racing Team scored a maiden Supercars podium at Wanneroo Raceway last weekend, is also somewhat cautious.

“We need to keep focused on growing the series here in Australia, but we also need to keep an eye on growing the sport,” he said.

“I think it’s a great initiative and if it’s executed well, which I’m sure will be, it’d be great for the sport. So, a lot to work through, but excited for the concept.”

Warburton spoke confidentially of the ability for Supercars’ ownership group, known as RACE, to raise the substantial capital required to get the Asian series off the ground.