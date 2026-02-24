It took out ‘best coverage of a sporting event’ at the awards ceremony held at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday night.

The 2025 edition of the Great Race was hailed as one of the best ever, as Matt Payne and Garth Tander splashed their way to victory in an action-packed race.

It proved a ratings hit too, with the race claiming its biggest audience since 2016.

The Bathurst coverage won the ASC award over the NRLW and NRL Grand Final coverage (Nine), Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes coverage (SBS) and the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships broadcast (BigVoice Media Group/SBS).

Seven’s coverage of the race itself was produced by Supercars’ in-house television arm.

Advertisements

It featured commentary from Neil Crompton and Mark Skaife, who were both removed from their roles over the off-season.