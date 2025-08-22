Team founder, five-time national touring car champion and three-time Bathurst 1000 winner Dick Johnson will personally host the winner and their guest in an exclusive meet and greet at Australia’s most famous race track.

As part of a multi-layered four-day prize, the winners will be shown around the garage, meet drivers Brodie Kostecki and Will Davison and get a close-up look at the Shell V-Power Mustangs.

Created by Pirtek as a fundraising program for Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, the annual ‘Super Raffle’ has become regarded as one of the best fan-focused activations in world sports and an annual must-do for sports fans.

Fans can buy their $20 tickets for a chance to win this once in a lifetime experience at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com with all proceeds being donated to the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital.

“The Ultimate Bathurst 1000 Motorsport Prize has been a terrific concept which has raised a lot of money for an incredible cause over the past five years,” said Johnson.

“It is not hard to tell who the winners are when they arrive in the garage because they always have massive smiles on their faces and we usually meet them early in the weekend before they have experienced even half of what is on offer.

“We will give them a good look around, but hopefully we will have a chance to see them again in Pirtek Victory Lane after the race.”

Kostecki, who won the Supercars championship in 2023, said he was looking forward to personally being involved in this year’s event as part of the Shell V-Power Racing Team.

“The Ultimate Bathurst 1000 Motorsport Prize has been an amazing initiative and it’s cool to be personally involved in this year,” said Kostecki.

“When it was first announced I could not believe all the elements made up just one prize.

“As a fan of the sport myself, it is hard to imagine a prize that offers more money can’t buy experiences than this one – and all at Mount Panorama!”

One of the highlights for the winner will be waving the green flag to start the event.

As well controlling the start of the race, first prize also includes return flights for two from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city, four nights’ accommodation, three-day corporate pass in the Supercars Paddock Club, access to the grid before the start of the race and a chance to meet the winners in Pirtek Victory lane after the race where they will have their photo taken with the victors as a souvenir of the ultimate fan experience.

Additionally the winner and their guest will receive an exclusive VIP after hours tour of the National Motor Racing Museum and $250 gift shop voucher, a visit to race control with the Race Director, a photo on the podium with the Peter Brock Trophy and a Pirtek Merchandise pack.

The prize has been made possible through Pirtek, Supercars, Shell V-Power Racing Team, National Motor Racing Museum, Motorsport Australia and Speedcafe.

On top of all the items listed, there will also be a personally-escorted spectators’ tour taking in McPhillamy Park and Skyline and a birds-eye view from a lap in a helicopter.

All this will be coordinated by the winner’s personal VIP concierge host for the weekend who will make everything as seamless and as enjoyable as possible.

Second prize in the draw will be two corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at any 2026 Supercars event.

Third prize will be two general admission tickets to a 2026 Supercars event of choice.

The winner will be announced on Monday 15th September 2025 at Pirtek’s Head Office, allowing three weeks for the winners to make their arrangements.

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of Pirtek.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, MS and Parkinson’s disease.

2025 Bathurst 1000 Prize

Four nights twin-share accommodation

Winner waves the starter’s flag for the Repco Bathurst 1000

Ride around Mt Panorama in the Supercars Course Car

Three-day Supercars Paddock Club tickets (Friday to Sunday)

Meet the race winners in Pirtek Victory lane

Exclusive meet and greet with the legendary Dick Johnson and VIP Tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team garage

Behind the scenes tour of Mt Panorama – including visit to the top of the mountain and the podium

VIP (after hours) tour of the National Motor Museum at Mt Panorama

$250 to spend in the National Motor Museum gift shop

Helicopter flight around Mt Panorama

Access to the grid before the race for the national anthem

A personal tour of the Supercars TV compound hosted by Neil Crompton

A photo taken with the Peter Brock Trophy on the podium

A visit to Race Control

A signed photo with the race winners as the ultimate memento of the whole experience

A personal VIP concierge host for the weekend

Two Pirtek merchandise packs

Second prize

2026 Supercars event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand with 2 x Corporate Paddock Club tickets; 2 x course car rides; 2 x grid walks; Pirtek Racing Merchandise pack

Third prize

2 x general admission tickets to a 2026 Supercars event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand; Pirtek Racing Merchandise pack