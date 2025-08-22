In the latest technical video from the workshop of his eponymous team, above, Jones breaks down the components of the fuel system – including the balls added to reduce the capacity.

The reduction in capacity from 133 to 121 litres has been made in conjunction with an increase in minimum co-driver laps from 33 to 37 percent of the races to create strategic variation.

“The reason why we’re reducing the fuel tank in the car is to try and keep co-drivers in the car longer,” Jones said.

“They need to do 37 percent of the race and, as part of that, it’s not two full stints like it was last year.

“It’ll be quite interesting to see what happens. Some people will want to get their co-drivers out and so they’ll stop early, put their mains in and manage the extra pit stop.

“Other people who are very happy with the pace of their co-driver will try and do three full stints.

“It’ll be interesting to see how this all works out. It’s one of the things Supercars has done to try and mix it up a bit for the enduros.”

Whether that does create diverse pit strategies will be impacted by what Supercars does with its Safety Car rules, following controversy at the Ipswich Super440.

The Supercars Commission, which contains representatives from each team, is due to debate solutions for that issue next week.