The Australian reports the Wiradyuri Traditional Owners Central West Aboriginal Corporation has moved to have McPhillamy Park classified as a state heritage site.

Described as a “fringe Indigenous group”, Wiradyuri rose to prominence last year when a heritage protection push prevented a gold mine project near Blayney from going ahead.

It also stopped a go-kart track from being built on Mount Panorama in 2021.

According to the report, Wiradyuri wants McPhillamy Park declared a sacred site after the ashes of a former member, Uncle Brian Grant, were scattered there in late 2022.

A submission was made to the Aboriginal Heritage Information Management System shortly after the ceremony and is the subject of an ongoing dispute.

The bid is particularly contentious given it centres on a contemporary Indigenous ceremony.

Bathurst Regional Council general manager David Sherley told The Australian that the heritage push came as a surprise to council.

“Wiradyuri Traditional Owners Central West Aboriginal Corporation contacted council in November 2022 seeking access to the top of the mountain for a final goodbye ceremony,” he said.

“This was negotiated and agreed to. There was no indication that ‘heritage status’ would be sought.”

The Bathurst Local Aboriginal Land Council, which was not informed of the move, was also critical, noting that the person involved was not born or raised in the area.

According to the paper, “Any successful state or federal heritage listing would place restrictions over public access to the area and prevent new developments on it.

“Public site access is generally negotiated with the sponsors behind a successful submission.”