Wood ran Kostecki wide on the opening lap of Sunday’s race in an ambitious play for the lead.

The minor contact led to Kostecki being shuffled back to seventh, while Wood initially dropped back to fourth.

The WAU driver was then slapped with a five-second penalty for the contact which contributed to an 11th place finish.

Speaking to Fox Sports after the race, Kostecki made it clear he had no problem with Wood’s aggressive move.

He also said he was bemused that Wood was penalised, referencing the contact with Chaz Mostert that went unpenalised on Saturday.

“I just saw Woody, he was pretty [devastated],” said Kostecki.

“To be honest I don’t know what he really did wrong. I was happy with the racing, I didn’t even say anything on the radio.

“But the call for him was a five-second penalty. It’s pretty interesting.

“I got ran off the road yesterday too, but no one got a penalty. I don’t really understand it.”

WAU CEO Bruce Stewart refused to comment directly on the incident or penalty, but still make his feelings on the matter clear.

“I’d love to talk more about today’s incident but I won’t,” he said in the post-race media conference.

“I’ll leave that for discussions behind doors. But to say I’m frustrated would be an understatement.”