Hill, 31, attended the weekend’s Adelaide Motorsport Festival, scoring an invite with the Shadow Can-Am outfit with which he drove at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Run by US-based ERA Motorsport, a trio of Shadow Can-Ams and a Shadow Formula 5000 were among the feature cars at this year’s Adelaide event.

AMF organisers hoped to also give Hill his maiden Supercars drive before a late change resulted in switching to the ex-Marcos Ambrose NASCAR Ford Fusion instead.

“The initial plan was for me to drive a Red Bull Holden, but it’s not here for whatever reason, so they put me in the NASCAR,” Hill told Speedcafe on Sunday.

There had also been plans to have Hill drive an ex-Greg Murphy Gibson Commodore, but those were scuppered when it suffered a mechanical failure.

Regardless, Hill has his sights set on driving in the Australian category’s endurance races and is even open to a full-time move Down Under.

“Hand on heart, I’ve always watched V8 Supercars and been a huge, huge fan,” Hill told Speedcafe.

“It’s obviously been through many stages with different variants of cars, but I’ve watched it every year, all the big races and I’ve always wanted to do it.

“Watch this space. I went for dinner with Lowndesy and Murph and we came up with some potential ideas.

“I’d love to do the two-driver races, that would be an amazing start to try and do a Supercar round that way, but it’s going to be difficult to organise coming from the other side of the world.

“To be totally honest I’d love to move to Australia, it seems like a beautiful place to live, everyone is so friendly here, everything about it I really like.”

Hill has nine BTCC campaigns under his belt, finishing third in the 2022 and ’23 championships before lifting the crown last season.

This year he returns to the Laser Tools Racing BMW outfit with which he won the title, while also preparing to tackle a Ferrari GT3 program with ERA Motorsport’s European arm.

Hill moved into GT3 racing with the team at the recent Dubai 24 Hour and Abu Dhabi 6 Hours ahead of a European Creventic Series campaign.

The Ferrari program could also give Hill his introduction to Bathurst.

“The plan would potentially be to try and bring the Ferrari to the Bathurst 12 Hour,” he said.

“Ultimately, it’s down to the car’s owner and what he wants to do. We’ve got some big programs coming up in Europe so it’s a case of can we fit it in?

“I’ll be pushing for it because I’d love to do Bathurst, but we’ll see.”

Hill was meanwhile full of praise of the Adelaide Motorsport Festival, despite being tested by sweltering conditions.

“It’s been a real privilege to be here. Alright, it’s been a little bit hot, but Adelaide as a city is beautiful, the event is really cool,” he said.

“It’s similar to the [Goodwood] Festival of Speed at home. You guys are growing it and you’re doing a good job with it. It’s been a good event.

“Marcos Ambrose’s NASCAR was the best fun, I absolutely loved it, and I met another guy called Andrew [Miedecke] who let me drive his Kenwood RS500.

“That was the only Group A car that I had yet to tick off my list. I’ve driven a bunch of Skylines back home, the Japanese versions, but I’d love to come back and drive an Australian version…”