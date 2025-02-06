McLeod, 20, competed for the team in Super3 in 2023 before stepping up to Super2 with PremiAir Racing last season.

The third-generation racer returns to Kelly Racing alongside Mason Kelly, son of team owner Todd, in the two-car Ford Mustang outfit.

McLeod replaces Aaron Cameron, who finished second in the 2024 Super2 Series standings.

“I did Super3 with Kelly Racing back in 2023, so there’s nothing new coming here, except for the car,” said McLeod.

“The whole Kelly Racing crew do an awesome job on running and prepping the cars, so it was no-brainer to take up the opportunity to join the team.

“The car had an excellent season last year, so it gives me heaps of confidence knowing the car is in good form and the Kelly Racing squad take good care of them as well.

“It’s going to be a great year!”

Kelly, 19, is hoping to improve on a rough rookie Super2 campaign in 2024.

“I’m feeling more confident heading into the second season,” said Kelly.

“We’ve ironed out some of the bugs we had last year and I’ll be working hard to have a good, clean season. And maybe some trophies.

“We learnt a lot about the Mustang package and how to get speed out of it.

“Obviously, Aaron [Cameron] had a lot of success towards the end of the year, so hopefully we can keep that form going into 2025.

“My aim for the season is to maximise every weekend we have and each opportunity that comes my way.”

Kelly’s Mustang will be backed by Fletcher Insulation, a leading Australian manufacturer, distribution and technical support provider for the building and construction industry.

McLeod’s sponsors and livery will be confirmed ahead of the team’s first test of the season on February 12.