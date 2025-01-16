It kicks off alongside the Supercars Championship on February 21-23 at Sydney Motorsport Park, the same venue where the inaugural second-tier series began in the year 2000.

Entries announced to date are headlined by Zach Bates making the switch from Walkinshaw Andretti United to Eggleston Motorsport for his title defence as part of his new tie-up with Triple Eight.

Bates will lead a five-strong fleet of ex-Triple Eight Commodore ZBs to be fielded by Eggleston, which has had its two 2024 spearheads Kai Allen and Cooper Murray graduate to the main game.

The team has recruited Super3 champ Cody Burcher, ex-Brad Jones Racing driver Elliot Cleary and Toyota 86 Graduate Bradi Owen to join Bates and incumbent Jordyn Sinni.

The team’s opposition this year includes Supercars Championship benchmark Triple Eight, which moves back into Super2 after two years away to field Jackson Walls and Ben Gomersall.

Fellow main game squads WAU, Tickford, Erebus (whose Academy team is run in conjunction with Image Racing) and Brad Jones Racing are again set to be represented.

WAU has filled Bates’ seat with its formerly Toyota 86 driver Matt Hillyer, Tickford has recruited Rueben Goodall and Nash Morris to its roster, while Erebus adds Max Geoghegan.

BJR hasn’t confirmed its drivers but is understood to have signed Tickford outcast Brad Vaughan, who is also tipped to take up an endurance co-drive with the team’s main game outfit.

Others yet to show their hand include Kelly Racing, whose 2024 series runner-up Aaron Cameron is not expected to return.

Matt Chahda Motorsport has flagged intentions to field at least one Mustang alongside its Commodore and is now expected to start the season with Chahda among its line-up.

PremiAir Racing won’t return this year after electing to focus on its main game efforts, but its 2024 driver Cam McLeod is expected to remain in Super2 with another squad.

No teams have currently nominated to run the older model Falcon FG X, Commodore VF or Nissan Altima that are now eligible for Super2 following the axing of the Super3 Series.

The 2025 Super2 Series will take place over six rounds with Sydney Motorsport Park to be followed by outings at Symmons Plains, Townsville, Ipswich, Bathurst and Adelaide.

Expected 2025 Dunlop Super2 Series field (as of January 16)

Team Driver Car Eggleston Motorsport Zach Bates Commodore ZB Bradi Owen Commodore ZB Cody Burcher Commodore ZB Elliot Cleary Commodore ZB Jordyn Sinni Commodore ZB Triple Eight Race Engineering Jackson Walls Commodore ZB Ben Gomersall Commodore ZB Walkinshaw Andretti United Campbell Logan Commodore ZB Matt Hillyer Commodore ZB Tickford Autosport Rueben Goodall Mustang Lochie Dalton Mustang Rylan Gray Mustang Nash Morris Mustang Erebus Academy Jobe Stewart Commodore ZB Jarrod Hughes Commodore ZB Max Geoghegan Commodore ZB Anderson Motorsport Ayrton Hodson Mustang Ryan Tomsett Mustang Brad Jones Racing Brad Vaughan* Commodore ZB Cody Gillis* Commodore ZB Kelly Racing Mason Kelly* Mustang TBA Mustang Matt Chahda Motorsport Matt Chahda* Mustang TBA Commodore ZB

*expected but unconfirmed