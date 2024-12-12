The switch from Walkinshaw Andretti United to Eggleston has been driven by his newfound tie-up with Triple Eight and the team’s Supercheap Auto-backed main game wildcard program.

Eggleston has long fielded Triple Eight-built cars in Super2, including this year for 2024 Supercheap wildcard driver Cooper Murray.

Triple Eight star Will Brown, a long-time friend and supporter of Bates, played a key role in getting the youngster into the Supercheap drive and scoring the Eggleston gig.

Brown accidentally let the Eggleston news slip during a press conference at last month’s Adelaide 500.

“(Bates) had been in the frame for the Supercheap drive for a little while and Will is pretty integral in his career as well,” team owner Rachael Eggleston said.

“Will is obviously still a great friend of ours and I think keeping the whole thing within the family has been a big part of it also given our association with Triple Eight which has been strong for many years now.

“We run Triple Eight cars, we get Triple Eight technical support, and it worked well for him doing the enduros with them and then still needing to do some racing in Super2.

“I think he will work really well in our environment. We’re really looking forward to it.”

Bates says it’s important that he keeps sharp ahead of the three-round Supercheap wildcard program, which will include a sprint event and driving alongside Craig Lowndes and The Bend and Bathurst.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how making the switch goes, but I am confident we will get up to speed pretty quickly,” Bates said.

“It’s one of those things where three races for the year just isn’t enough for the main series and because it is so competitive, you have just got to try to be sharp. So I’m very, very excited.

“We’ll be going to a few different tracks as well next year which will be good, so that all helps.

“It’s a long year. I think the way the season played out this year, you can’t really make too many assumptions, but that is always the aim.”

Bates joins Super3 champ Cody Burcher, Toyota 86 graduate Bradi Owen and incumbent Jordyn Sinni in Eggleston’s four-car line-up.